Pictures: Lenin Nuclear Icebreaker Towed for Maintenance
Pictures: Lenin Nuclear Icebreaker Towed for Maintenance
Sputnik International
The legendary Lenin icebreaker was the world’s first nuclear-powered civilian vessel. It was designed and built to navigate the Arctic and to cruise along the Northern Sea Route, the shortest sea route connecting Russia’s Far East and Europe.
The icebreaker’s development was launched in 1953 by government decree. In the mid-20th century, common diesel icebreakers’ fuel supply could only last about a month, which was way shorter than the needs of the northern navigation. Therefore, there was an urgent demand for a vessel that could accompany convoys for a longer time.It was built in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) in 1956-1959. Over 500 factories and industrial facilities across the Soviet Union took part in its creation. Lenin was commissioned on December 3, 1959.The vessel’s maintenance is part of the major repair work dedicated to the anniversary of Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet.Explore Sputnik’s gallery to learn more!
The legendary Lenin icebreaker was the world’s first nuclear-powered civilian vessel. It was designed and built to navigate the Arctic and to cruise along the Northern Sea Route, the shortest sea route connecting Russia’s Far East and Europe.
The icebreaker’s development was launched in 1953 by government decree. In the mid-20th century, common diesel icebreakers’ fuel supply could only last about a month, which was way shorter than the needs of the northern navigation. Therefore, there was an urgent demand for a vessel that could accompany convoys for a longer time.
It was built in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) in 1956-1959. Over 500 factories and industrial facilities across the Soviet Union took part in its creation. Lenin was commissioned on December 3, 1959.
The vessel’s maintenance is part of the major repair work dedicated to the anniversary of Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet.
During its construction and testing stage, the ship welcomed a number of foreign delegations and representatives, including Cuba’s Fidel Castro, British Prime Minister Harold MacMillan and then-US Vice President Richard Nixon.
During its construction and testing stage, the ship welcomed a number of foreign delegations and representatives, including Cuba’s Fidel Castro, British Prime Minister Harold MacMillan and then-US Vice President Richard Nixon.