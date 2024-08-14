https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/pictures-lenin-nuclear-icebreaker-towed-for-maintenance-1119768756.html

Pictures: Lenin Nuclear Icebreaker Towed for Maintenance

Pictures: Lenin Nuclear Icebreaker Towed for Maintenance

Sputnik International

The legendary Lenin icebreaker was the world’s first nuclear-powered civilian vessel. It was designed and built to navigate the Arctic and to cruise along the Northern Sea Route, the shortest sea route connecting Russia’s Far East and Europe.

2024-08-14T14:37+0000

2024-08-14T14:37+0000

2024-08-14T14:37+0000

multimedia

photo

fidel castro

richard nixon

harold macmillan

leningrad

saint petersburg

northern sea route

rosatom

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119767710_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_d3ac2a17cdd242876a40b120513f7d69.jpg

The icebreaker’s development was launched in 1953 by government decree. In the mid-20th century, common diesel icebreakers’ fuel supply could only last about a month, which was way shorter than the needs of the northern navigation. Therefore, there was an urgent demand for a vessel that could accompany convoys for a longer time.It was built in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) in 1956-1959. Over 500 factories and industrial facilities across the Soviet Union took part in its creation. Lenin was commissioned on December 3, 1959.The vessel’s maintenance is part of the major repair work dedicated to the anniversary of Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet.Explore Sputnik’s gallery to learn more!

leningrad

saint petersburg

far east

russia

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lenin nuclear icebreaker, russian nuclear-powered icebreakers, russian nucler fleet