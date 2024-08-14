https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/progressives-under-attack-trump-musk-talk-mexicos-immigration-assistance-1119760594.html

Progressives Under Attack, Trump-Musk Talk, Mexico's Immigration Assistance

Social media platform X proves again to be a rough place for hosting political conversations.

Co-founder of independent media organization Status Coup Jordan Chariton joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss former President Donald Trump’s appearance with X owner Elon Musk on the platform, the misfires and apparent lethargy of the Trump campaign this time around, why Senator JD Vance increasingly looks like a poor choice for GOP running mate, legal attacks by the Democratic Party to kick independent candidates off of ballots in several states, how political candidates might reach the elusive rural American voter, the likelihood of getting any meaningful Supreme Court reforms, and how the Flint water crisis persists after a decade of inaction and obfuscation from government at all levels.Author, independent journalist, and researcher with Code Pink Nicolas Davies discusses more the fractures between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other members of the Israeli government, why the US appears to still take ceasefire talks seriously though Israel clearly doesn’t, a high profile resignation in the Iranian government, the state of relations between the US and Saudi Arabia, the existential threat AIPAC and similar organizations pose to Congressional progressives, and the terrifying bedfellows the most pro-Israel donors are prepared to accept.Immigration lawyer and executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition Juan Jose Gutierrez discusses the role Mexico is playing in reducing migration to the US, what Mexico gets out of helping the US implement its own policies, the impact within Mexico of bussing would-be asylum seekers from northern Mexico to its southern border, and Mexico’s perspective on the strange arrest of two major cartel figures.The Misfits also discuss the UAW filing a federal labor complain against Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the potential for strikes in October, and the New York Times ignoring inconvenient facts (again).The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

