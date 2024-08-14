https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/trump-gives-first-ever-interview-on-musks-x-platform--1119760345.html

Trump Gives First-Ever Interview on Musk's X Platform

Trump Gives First-Ever Interview on Musk's X Platform

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss Trump's first-ever interview on Musk's X platform.

2024-08-14T04:11+0000

2024-08-14T04:11+0000

2024-08-14T08:33+0000

fault lines

us

radio

iran

israel-gaza conflict

donald trump

ukraine

kursk

maduro

venezuela

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119760188_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_89367f5628165ed5d6316cabc915aec8.png

Trump Gives First-Ever Interview on Musk's X Platform Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss Trump's first-ever interview on Musk's X platform.

The show begins with Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran, joining the show to discuss the latest news about Gaza and Iran's tensions with Israel.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack joins the show to discuss Elon Musk's interview with Trump on X. He also touches on Trump suing the Justice Department for $100 million over Mar-a-Lago.The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of Ukraine's latest incursion into Kursk.The show closes with CIA analyst and writer Larry Johnson discussing the US allegedly offering amnesty to Maduro and the latest accusations from the ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

iran

ukraine

kursk

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, iran response to israel, israel-hamas ceasefire deal, trump interview, trump returns on x, kursk invasion, bangladesh coup