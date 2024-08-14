https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/trump-gives-first-ever-interview-on-musks-x-platform--1119760345.html
Trump Gives First-Ever Interview on Musk's X Platform
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss Trump's first-ever interview on Musk's X platform.
The show begins with Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran, joining the show to discuss the latest news about Gaza and Iran's tensions with Israel.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack joins the show to discuss Elon Musk's interview with Trump on X. He also touches on Trump suing the Justice Department for $100 million over Mar-a-Lago.The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of Ukraine's latest incursion into Kursk.The show closes with CIA analyst and writer Larry Johnson discussing the US allegedly offering amnesty to Maduro and the latest accusations from the ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Trump Gives First-Ever Interview on Musk's X Platform
04:11 GMT 14.08.2024 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 14.08.2024)
The show begins with Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran, joining the show to discuss the latest news about Gaza and Iran's tensions with Israel.
Then, political consultant Robert Hornack joins the show to discuss Elon Musk's interview with Trump on X. He also touches on Trump suing the Justice Department for $100 million over Mar-a-Lago.
The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of Ukraine's latest incursion into Kursk.
The show closes with CIA analyst and writer Larry Johnson discussing the US allegedly offering amnesty to Maduro and the latest accusations from the ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM