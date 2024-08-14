https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/trumps-interview-with-musk-nets-tens-of-millions-of-views-1119757687.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a plethora of current events, including Elon Musk's interview with Trump.
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a plethora of current events, including Elon Musk's interview with Trump.
The show begins with journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin discussing Elon Musk's interview with Donald Trump on X.Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon weighs in on Trump suing the DOJ for over $100 million over the Mar-a-Lago raid, claiming political persecution.The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his expertise on Ukraine's incursion into Russia.The show closes with the managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov weighing in on the latest out of Gaza and Iran amid increasing tensions in the Middle East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Trump's Interview with Musk Nets Tens of Millions of Views
04:12 GMT 14.08.2024 (Updated: 08:29 GMT 14.08.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a plethora of current events, including Elon Musk's interview with Trump.
The show begins with journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin discussing Elon Musk's interview with Donald Trump on X.
Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon weighs in on Trump suing the DOJ for over $100 million over the Mar-a-Lago raid, claiming political persecution.
The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his expertise on Ukraine's incursion into Russia.
The show closes with the managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov weighing in on the latest out of Gaza and Iran amid increasing tensions in the Middle East.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM