https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/federal-reserve-gives-positive-economic-outlook-despite-little-change-for-americans-1119771235.html

Federal Reserve Gives Positive Economic Outlook Despite Little Change for Americans

Federal Reserve Gives Positive Economic Outlook Despite Little Change for Americans

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss various topics including the latest inflation and unemployment numbers in the US economy.

2024-08-15T04:12+0000

2024-08-15T04:12+0000

2024-08-15T11:00+0000

the final countdown

radio

primaries

us election primaries

ilhan omar

donald trump

u.s. supreme court

economy

nord stream

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119770897_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7b79bd89d3ee7cc40cc640176ebeac9e.jpg

Federal Reserve Gives Positive Economic Outlook Despite Little Change for Americans Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss various topics including the latest inflation and unemployment numbers in the U.S. economy.

The show begins with Bronx-based political activist and congressional candidate Jose Vega discussing Ilhan Omar's re-election amid the Congressional primaries.Then, former senior security policy analyst Michael Maloof weighs in on the FBI's probe into the alleged hack of the Trump campaign.The second hour starts with CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea sharing his expertise on the latest economic outlook.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda talking about Germany's request to Poland to arrest a Nord Stream suspect. He also shares the latest developments out of Ukraine's incursion into Kursk.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

the final countdown, was trump campaign hacked, us economy outlook, nord stream case arrest warrant, who blew up nord stream