Federal Reserve Gives Positive Economic Outlook Despite Little Change for Americans
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss various topics including the latest inflation and unemployment numbers in the US economy.
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss various topics including the latest inflation and unemployment numbers in the U.S. economy.
The show begins with Bronx-based political activist and congressional candidate Jose Vega discussing Ilhan Omar's re-election amid the Congressional primaries.Then, former senior security policy analyst Michael Maloof weighs in on the FBI's probe into the alleged hack of the Trump campaign.The second hour starts with CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea sharing his expertise on the latest economic outlook.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda talking about Germany's request to Poland to arrest a Nord Stream suspect. He also shares the latest developments out of Ukraine's incursion into Kursk.
Federal Reserve Gives Positive Economic Outlook Despite Little Change for Americans
04:12 GMT 15.08.2024 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 15.08.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss various topics including the latest inflation and unemployment numbers in the US economy.
The show begins with Bronx-based political activist and congressional candidate Jose Vega discussing Ilhan Omar's re-election amid the Congressional primaries.
Then, former senior security policy analyst Michael Maloof weighs in on the FBI's probe into the alleged hack of the Trump campaign.
The second hour starts with CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea sharing his expertise on the latest economic outlook.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda talking about Germany's request to Poland to arrest a Nord Stream suspect. He also shares the latest developments out of Ukraine's incursion into Kursk.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM