https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/germany-issues-arrest-warrant-for-mysterious-volodymyr-z-over-nord-stream-attack-1119773644.html
Germany Issues Arrest Warrant for Mysterious 'Volodymyr Z' Over Nord Stream Attack
Germany Issues Arrest Warrant for Mysterious 'Volodymyr Z' Over Nord Stream Attack
Sputnik International
On the Wednesday, August 14th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a multitude of topics from around the globe, including Germany's first arrest warrant for the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipeline in the North Sea.
2024-08-15T04:15+0000
2024-08-15T04:15+0000
2024-08-15T11:14+0000
the backstory
israel
ukraine
germany
gaza strip
benjamin netanyahu
yoav gallant
kamala harris
nord stream
federal reserve
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119773777_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8d98b9dc68b4d39467ec4ff9acd555cc.png
Germany Issues Arrest Warrant for Mysterious 'Volodymyr Z' Over Nord Stream Attack
Sputnik International
On the Wednesday, August 14th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a multitude of topics from around the globe, including Germany's first arrest warrant for the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipeline in the North Sea.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to finance expert and co-founder of ProChain Capital, David Tawil, about the state of the US economy after the Federal Reserve released their latest inflation numbers.Following a discussion on the economy, Rachel was joined by radio host and political commentator Misty Winston, who discussed Kamala Harris' presidential candidacy as she continues to raise millions of dollars to bolster campaign.Rachel opened the final hour of the show by hosting international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed Germany's arrest warrant for 'Volodymyr Z.", a Ukrainian ex-pat who reportedly escaped to Poland after attacking the Nord Stream pipeline.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to professor and human rights activist Jeff Halper about the recent tiff between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
ukraine
germany
gaza strip
north sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119773777_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_157ca694407f1b35f1d5de8d6e49dd2e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the backstory, who blew up nord stream, nord stream case arrest warrant, kamala harris 2024 campaign, netanyahu vs gallant,
the backstory, who blew up nord stream, nord stream case arrest warrant, kamala harris 2024 campaign, netanyahu vs gallant,
Germany Issues Arrest Warrant for Mysterious 'Volodymyr Z' Over Nord Stream Attack
04:15 GMT 15.08.2024 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 15.08.2024)
On the Wednesday, August 14th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a multitude of topics from around the globe, including Germany's first arrest warrant for the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipeline in the North Sea.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to finance expert and co-founder of ProChain Capital, David Tawil, about the state of the US economy after the Federal Reserve released their latest inflation numbers.
Following a discussion on the economy, Rachel was joined by radio host and political commentator Misty Winston, who discussed Kamala Harris' presidential candidacy as she continues to raise millions of dollars to bolster campaign.
Rachel opened the final hour of the show by hosting international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed Germany's arrest warrant for 'Volodymyr Z.", a Ukrainian ex-pat who reportedly escaped to Poland after attacking the Nord Stream pipeline.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to professor and human rights activist Jeff Halper about the recent tiff between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM