Germany Issues Arrest Warrant for Mysterious 'Volodymyr Z' Over Nord Stream Attack

On the Wednesday, August 14th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a multitude of topics from around the globe, including Germany's first arrest warrant for the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipeline in the North Sea.

2024-08-15T04:15+0000

2024-08-15T04:15+0000

2024-08-15T11:14+0000

In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to finance expert and co-founder of ProChain Capital, David Tawil, about the state of the US economy after the Federal Reserve released their latest inflation numbers.Following a discussion on the economy, Rachel was joined by radio host and political commentator Misty Winston, who discussed Kamala Harris' presidential candidacy as she continues to raise millions of dollars to bolster campaign.Rachel opened the final hour of the show by hosting international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed Germany's arrest warrant for 'Volodymyr Z.", a Ukrainian ex-pat who reportedly escaped to Poland after attacking the Nord Stream pipeline.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to professor and human rights activist Jeff Halper about the recent tiff between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

