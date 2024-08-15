https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/progressives-face-uphill-battle-in-congressional-elections-1119772713.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest news from around the globe, including the Congressional elections.
Progressives Face Uphill Battle in Congressional Elections
04:11 GMT 15.08.2024 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 15.08.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest news from around the globe, including the Congressional elections.
The show begins with speaker, author, and Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro joining the show to discuss the split between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
The second hour starts with attorney and founder of DD Geopolitics John Jackman shares his perspective on Rep. Ilhan Omar's victory in the primaries, and what this means for progressives.
The show closes with political scientist Danny Krikorian weighing in on Hunter Biden's legal drama and the FBI probe into the alleged "Iran hack" of Trump's campaign.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM