Russia thwarted a Ukrainian operation in Kursk; US approves $20 Billion for Israel

Russia says it thwarted a Ukrainian charge to expand its incursion; Blinken postpones Middle East trip; Palestine to attend BRICS summit in 'outreach' format; State Department Approves Over $20 Billion Arms Package for Israel.

2024-08-15T04:14+0000

the critical hour

radio

kursk

middle east

al-aqsa mosque

benjamin netanyahu

nato

russia

ukraine

Russian forces check Ukrainian effort to expand Kursk incursion;US approves $20 Billion + for Israel

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Germany seeking the arrest of a Ukrainian diving instructor for his alleged participation in sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines, a Russian report that it thwarted a Ukrainian charge to expand its incursion; the White House claims that Kiev did not inform it beforehand about plans to attack Russia's Kursk; and Palestine plans to attend BRICS summit in "outreach' format.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Germany seeking the arrest of a Ukrainian diving instructor for his alleged participation in sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines, a report saying NATO countries don't think it's likely that Ukraine can hold the territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast, and a Financial Times report that EU members do not want to increase military aid to Ukraine.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss Blinken's postponement of a Middle East trip amid "uncertainty," Palestinians brace for a prospect of a regional war, and the State Department's new $20 Billion + arms package for Israel.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's resignation and the perils of a US arms stockpile in Taiwan.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss a report saying EU members are unwilling to escalate military aid to Ukraine, Palestine will attend the BRICS summit in "outreach format," and why Zelensky felt empowered to attack Kursk.Dr. Anthony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss why Democrats need to stop trashing Palestinian voters if they want to win the upcoming elections, how the Israeli army is using Palestinians as human shields for their soldiers during operations, and the Israel Minister of National Security making exasperating visits to the al-Aqsa Mosque in East Israel, ignoring statements from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the status quo at the sensitive religious site hasn't changed.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss how the current US Presidential campaign "magnifies America's generational and cultural divides," Vice Presidential candidate Tim Waltz is facing new scrutiny over the 2020 riots, and Waltz defended his military record at his first solo campaign speech yesterday.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss why wealth flows from the poor to the rich, and NATO vs. Western voters.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

kursk

russia

ukraine

