Venezuela Candidate's CIA Links, Hunter Dodges FARA, US in Bangladesh?

A supposed suspect in the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage manages to slip through Germany and Poland’s fingers.

2024-08-15T04:13+0000

2024-08-15T04:13+0000

2024-08-15T11:11+0000

Editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris couching her failure to provide a campaign platform as “strategic ambiguity”, whether Harris' honeymoon era polling will last, expectations of anti-DNC protests next week during the convention, how the lack of a new Gaza policy is haunting the Harris campaign, why AIPAC didn’t target Rep. Ilhan Omar in her recent primary, and new reports providing more detail about lobbying Hunter Biden did on behalf of Ukraine without ever registering as a foreign agent.Journalist and international election observer in Venezuela Gloria Guillo discusses the electoral system and structure in Venezuela, the experiences she witnessed while observing the July elections, US legal organizations claiming that Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez was a CIA asset in the 1980s, whether the opposition will put forward Gonzalez as a new Juan Guaido-like figure, and whether there is any likelihood a Harris or Trump administration would seek to normalize relations with Venezuela.Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses Washington’s new $20 billion weapons package for Israel, why some in the Israeli government want to launch an offensive against Hezbollah, what such a war would look like, how the US could further sanction Iran, and an assessment of how Joe Biden’s foreign policy doctrine may be remembered.News Editor of the Pakistan Daily Raja Furqan Ahmed discusses accusations being made by some former members of Bangladesh’s government about foreign interference in the student protests that overthrew Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, what interest the US might have in a small island just off the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar, why Hasina’s camp is making accusations, and how the US-China rivalry is affecting Bangladesh.The Misfits also discuss widespread downward mobility in the US, the WHO declaring a global health emergency over mpox, and a possible reopening of a South Carolina murder case.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

