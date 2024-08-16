https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/fed-says-inflation-is-cooling-but-cost-of-living-remains-high-1119785715.html

Fed Says Inflation is Cooling but Cost of Living Remains High

On the Thursday, August 15th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several stories from around the world, including the latest on the US economy.

In the opening segment, Rachel was joined by former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about Germany's arrest warrant for Nord Stream attack.Rachel then spoke to renowned cartoonist, author, journalist and radio host Ted Rall about the third anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul and the current state of Afghanistan's affairs since the US withdrawal in 2021.In the final segment of the show, Rachel spoke to economist and professor Richard Wollf about the US economy, including the latest inflation numbers.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

