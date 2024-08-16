International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Fed Says Inflation is Cooling but Cost of Living Remains High
Fed Says Inflation is Cooling but Cost of Living Remains High
On the Thursday, August 15th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several stories from around the world, including the latest on the US economy.
Fed Says Inflation is Cooling but Cost of Living Remains High
On the Thursday, August 15th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several stories from around the world, including the latest on the U.S. economy.
In the opening segment, Rachel was joined by former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about Germany's arrest warrant for Nord Stream attack.Rachel then spoke to renowned cartoonist, author, journalist and radio host Ted Rall about the third anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul and the current state of Afghanistan's affairs since the US withdrawal in 2021.In the final segment of the show, Rachel spoke to economist and professor Richard Wollf about the US economy, including the latest inflation numbers.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Fed Says Inflation is Cooling but Cost of Living Remains High

04:15 GMT 16.08.2024
The Backstory
Fed Says Inflation is Cooling but Cost of Living Remains High
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On the Thursday, August 15th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several stories from around the world, including the latest on the US economy.
In the opening segment, Rachel was joined by former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about Germany's arrest warrant for Nord Stream attack.
Rachel then spoke to renowned cartoonist, author, journalist and radio host Ted Rall about the third anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul and the current state of Afghanistan's affairs since the US withdrawal in 2021.
In the final segment of the show, Rachel spoke to economist and professor Richard Wollf about the US economy, including the latest inflation numbers.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
