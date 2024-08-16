https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/german-arrest-warrant-for-nord-stream-attack-raises-more-questions-than-answers--1119781749.html
German Arrest Warrant For Nord Stream Attack Raises More Questions Than Answers
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss many topics from around the globe, including Germany issuing an arrest warrant for the Nord Stream attack.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss many topics from around the globe, including Germany issuing an arrest warrant for the Nord Stream attack.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on Germany issuing an arrest on Nord Stream bombing suspects and the latest out of Ukraine's incursion into Kursk.Then, economist and professor Mark Frost joins the show to discuss the latest inflation and unemployment numbers in the US.The show closes with activist and podcast host Misty Winston weighing in on Ilhan Omar's success and the US's latest batch of weapons sales to Israel.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss many topics from around the globe, including Germany issuing an arrest warrant for the Nord Stream attack.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on Germany issuing an arrest on Nord Stream bombing suspects and the latest out of Ukraine's incursion into Kursk.
Then, economist and professor Mark Frost joins the show to discuss the latest inflation and unemployment numbers in the US.
The show closes with activist and podcast host Misty Winston weighing in on Ilhan Omar's success and the US's latest batch of weapons sales to Israel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM