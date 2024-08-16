https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/german-arrest-warrant-for-nord-stream-attack-raises-more-questions-than-answers--1119781749.html

German Arrest Warrant For Nord Stream Attack Raises More Questions Than Answers

German Arrest Warrant For Nord Stream Attack Raises More Questions Than Answers

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss many topics from around the globe, including Germany issuing an arrest warrant for the Nord Stream attack.

2024-08-16T04:11+0000

2024-08-16T04:11+0000

2024-08-16T09:55+0000

fault lines

us

radio

ukraine

kursk

inflation

unemployment

ilhan omar

israel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119781591_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1df22cf39dfe2f883ec756ac7c3a0167.png

German Arrest Warrant For Nord Stream Attack Raises More Questions Than Answers Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss many topics from around the globe, including Germany issuing an arrest warrant for the Nord Stream attack.

The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on Germany issuing an arrest on Nord Stream bombing suspects and the latest out of Ukraine's incursion into Kursk.Then, economist and professor Mark Frost joins the show to discuss the latest inflation and unemployment numbers in the US.The show closes with activist and podcast host Misty Winston weighing in on Ilhan Omar's success and the US's latest batch of weapons sales to Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

kursk

israel

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, nord stream sabotage, nord stream case arrest warrant, us inflation rate, ukraine incursion into kursk