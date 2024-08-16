https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/political-analyst-dimitri-simes-visited-us-last-time-in-2022-not-notified-about-fbi-raid-1119790118.html

Political Analyst Dimitri K. Simes Visited US Last Time in 2022, Not Notified About FBI Raid

Political Analyst Dimitri K. Simes Visited US Last Time in 2022, Not Notified About FBI Raid

Russian-American political analyst Dimitri K. Simes told Sputnik on Friday that he had not been to the United States since 2022, and had not been notified about the search of his property by the FBI.

Earlier in the day, US newspaper Rappahannock News reported that agents of the FBI have been conducting searches in the house of the Russian-American political analyst, Dimitri Simes, in Rappahannock County, Virginia. Dimitri Simes Jr., son of Dimitri Simes, told Sputnik on Friday that there had been no advance warning of the raid, and they still did not know what the FBI’s objectives were. According to Simes Jr, his father has not been in the US since October 2022, and there were "no available items or information of interest" in the family home. Journalist Simes, 76, moderated the plenary session of 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). He also co-hosts "The Big Game" show on Russia’s Channel One.

