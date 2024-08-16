Political Analyst Dimitri K. Simes Visited US Last Time in 2022, Not Notified About FBI Raid
09:46 GMT 16.08.2024 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 16.08.2024)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with veteran political scientist and former president and CEO of the Center for the National Interest Dimitri Simes at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Friday, June 16, 2023.
© Sputnik / Stringer/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian-American political analyst Dimitri K. Simes told Sputnik on Friday that he had not been to the United States since 2022, and had not been notified about the search of his property by the FBI.
Earlier in the day, US newspaper Rappahannock News reported that agents of the FBI have been conducting searches in the house of the Russian-American political analyst, Dimitri Simes, in Rappahannock County, Virginia.
"No one notified me about the search in advance. I am in Moscow and have not been to the United States since October 2022. Accordingly, there is not and could not be anything in my house related to my current life and activities," Simes said.
Dimitri Simes Jr., son of Dimitri Simes, told Sputnik on Friday that there had been no advance warning of the raid, and they still did not know what the FBI’s objectives were.
"Based on their actions so far, this looks like an intimidation effort first and foremost," Simes Jr. said.
According to Simes Jr, his father has not been in the US since October 2022, and there were "no available items or information of interest" in the family home.
"The logical potential motive is to intimidate him and other voices critical of [US President Joe] Biden’s Ukraine policy. The likely goal is to scare anyone who could help provide a potential off-ramp in the current geopolitical showdown between Russia and the United States," Simes Jr, said,
Journalist Simes, 76, moderated the plenary session of 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). He also co-hosts "The Big Game" show on Russia’s Channel One.