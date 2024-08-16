International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Trump Blasts Kamala Over State of US Economy
Trump Blasts Kamala Over State of US Economy
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a variety of topics, including Trump's economic policy speech.
Trump Blasts Kamala Over State of U.S. Economy
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a variety of topics, including Trump's economic policy speech.
The show begins with commentator and economist Mitch Roschelle discussing the latest inflation and unemployment numbers in the US. He also discusses Trump's economic policy speech.Then, army infantry veteran and counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon shares his legal expertise on Hunter Biden's latest legal troubles.Later, RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joins the show to discuss the latest out of Ukraine and Germany's arrest warrant for the Nord Stream explosion suspects.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
the final countdown, trump economic policy 2024, hunter biden latest, nord stream sabotage, nord stream case arrest warrant
Trump Blasts Kamala Over State of US Economy

04:12 GMT 16.08.2024 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 16.08.2024)
The Final Countdown
Trump Blasts Kamala Over State of U.S. Economy
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
Steve Gill
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a variety of topics, including Trump's economic policy speech.
The show begins with commentator and economist Mitch Roschelle discussing the latest inflation and unemployment numbers in the US. He also discusses Trump's economic policy speech.
Then, army infantry veteran and counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon shares his legal expertise on Hunter Biden's latest legal troubles.
Later, RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joins the show to discuss the latest out of Ukraine and Germany's arrest warrant for the Nord Stream explosion suspects.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
