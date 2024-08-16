https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/trump-blasts-kamala-over-state-of-us-economy-1119783491.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a variety of topics, including Trump's economic policy speech.
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a variety of topics, including Trump's economic policy speech.
The show begins with commentator and economist Mitch Roschelle discussing the latest inflation and unemployment numbers in the US. He also discusses Trump's economic policy speech.Then, army infantry veteran and counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon shares his legal expertise on Hunter Biden's latest legal troubles.Later, RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joins the show to discuss the latest out of Ukraine and Germany's arrest warrant for the Nord Stream explosion suspects.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Trump Blasts Kamala Over State of US Economy
04:12 GMT 16.08.2024
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a variety of topics, including Trump's economic policy speech.
The show begins with commentator and economist Mitch Roschelle discussing the latest inflation and unemployment numbers in the US. He also discusses Trump's economic policy speech.
Then, army infantry veteran and counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon shares his legal expertise on Hunter Biden's latest legal troubles.
Later, RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joins the show to discuss the latest out of Ukraine and Germany's arrest warrant for the Nord Stream explosion suspects.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM