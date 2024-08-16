https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/ukrainian-forces-may-be-planning-a-dirty-bomb-provocation-1119797971.html
Ukrainian Forces May Be Planning a 'Dirty Bomb' Provocation
Ukrainian Forces May Be Planning a 'Dirty Bomb' Provocation
Sputnik International
As Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region grounds to a halt, reports emerge that the Kiev regime may be willing to resort to a “nuclear provocation.” 16.08.2024, Sputnik International
2024-08-16T18:56+0000
2024-08-16T18:56+0000
2024-08-16T19:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
dirty bomb
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19381/67/193816708_0:44:2896:1673_1920x0_80_0_0_e4c490380a6a915b03d1d748dcc7d535.jpg
Forces loyal to the regime in Kiev may be preparing to detonate a “dirty bomb” – a conventional explosive device laden with radioactive material designed to contaminate environment – as part of Ukraine’s campaign of provocations against Russia, Russian military correspondents report.According to these reports, “special warheads” prepared to carry out this attack have already been delivered to the Dnepropetrovsk Region.The attack may involve strikes against spent nuclear fuel rods storage areas either at Kursk or at Zaporozhye nuclear power plants.The veracity of these reports, however, is yet to be confirmed.Russian military-civilian administration for the Kharkov Region also reported that several captured Ukrainian militants claimed Ukraine plans to attack Russian nuclear facilities. Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were named as possible targets for these attacks.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19381/67/193816708_304:0:2896:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_822e8a92b58e7282fdcf4d576ab9e817.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, dirty bomb
ukraine, russia, dirty bomb
Ukrainian Forces May Be Planning a 'Dirty Bomb' Provocation
18:56 GMT 16.08.2024 (Updated: 19:06 GMT 16.08.2024)
Being updated
As Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region grounds to a halt, reports emerge that the Kiev regime may be willing to resort to a “nuclear provocation.”
Forces loyal to the regime in Kiev may be preparing to detonate a “dirty bomb” – a conventional explosive device laden with radioactive material designed to contaminate environment – as part of Ukraine’s campaign of provocations against Russia, Russian military correspondents report.
According to these reports, “special warheads” prepared to carry out this attack have already been delivered to the Dnepropetrovsk Region.
The attack may involve strikes against spent nuclear fuel rods storage areas either at Kursk or at Zaporozhye nuclear power plants.
The veracity of these reports, however, is yet to be confirmed.
Russian military-civilian administration for the Kharkov Region also reported that several captured Ukrainian militants claimed Ukraine plans to attack Russian nuclear facilities. Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were named as possible targets for these attacks.