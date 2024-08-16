https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/ukrainian-forces-may-be-planning-a-dirty-bomb-provocation-1119797971.html

Ukrainian Forces May Be Planning a 'Dirty Bomb' Provocation

Ukrainian Forces May Be Planning a 'Dirty Bomb' Provocation

Sputnik International

As Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region grounds to a halt, reports emerge that the Kiev regime may be willing to resort to a “nuclear provocation.” 16.08.2024, Sputnik International

2024-08-16T18:56+0000

2024-08-16T18:56+0000

2024-08-16T19:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

dirty bomb

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19381/67/193816708_0:44:2896:1673_1920x0_80_0_0_e4c490380a6a915b03d1d748dcc7d535.jpg

Forces loyal to the regime in Kiev may be preparing to detonate a “dirty bomb” – a conventional explosive device laden with radioactive material designed to contaminate environment – as part of Ukraine’s campaign of provocations against Russia, Russian military correspondents report.According to these reports, “special warheads” prepared to carry out this attack have already been delivered to the Dnepropetrovsk Region.The attack may involve strikes against spent nuclear fuel rods storage areas either at Kursk or at Zaporozhye nuclear power plants.The veracity of these reports, however, is yet to be confirmed.Russian military-civilian administration for the Kharkov Region also reported that several captured Ukrainian militants claimed Ukraine plans to attack Russian nuclear facilities. Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were named as possible targets for these attacks.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, russia, dirty bomb