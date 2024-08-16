https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/us-afghan-exit-anniversary-sudan-peace-talks-kamalas-policy-gap-1119784381.html

US Afghan Exit Anniversary, Sudan Peace Talks, Kamala’s Policy Gap

Legal cases regarding privacy and national security fly under radar of media cycle.

2024-08-16T04:13+0000

2024-08-16T04:13+0000

2024-08-16T10:06+0000

political misfits

radio

gaza strip

iran

austin tice

sudan

east africa

2024 us presidential election

afghanistan

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss the seemingly never-ending ceasefire negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian forces, how Benjamin Netanyahu's personal legal situation plays a role in the pursuit of a ceasefire, why CIA chief William Burns has been called in to help negotiations by the Biden-Harris administration, Israeli public opinion desiring a ground invasion of Lebanon, what to expect from the Iranians in terms of a response to Israel's assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh, and the case of missing journalist Austin Tice.Editor of the Pan African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses an overview of the conflict in Sudan, why the separation of South Sudan from Sudan has not resulted in greater stability in the region, whether international pressure could force peace in Sudan, if the African Union could play a role in diplomacy, and the humanitarian toll of the conflict thus far.Professor of Law and Professor of Public Policy Robert Hockett discusses whether Kamala Harris' "stategic ambiguity" will help her in failing to elucidate basic programs, Harris adopting Trump's idea to exempt tips from taxation, how Democrats are continuing to make abortion the key issue in November, how Fed Interest rate policy looking ahead could affect everyday Americans, the phenomenon of Republicans for Kamala Harris, expectations Trump will challenge the electoral results in November, and if a Harris Administration would appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a cabinet position.Co-host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik and political cartoonist Ted Rall discusses how the country of Afghanistan has developed over the last few decades, how the Afghan country can develop with virtually no international recognition and financial restrictions, and how current issues of terrorism and fundamentalist treatment of women affects societal development internally.The Misfits also discuss arrests made relating to the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry and the extradition of internet mogul Kim Dotcom from New Zealand to the United States.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

