Two-thirds of European Union citizens remain concerned over the lack of clarity surrounding the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion, recent opinion polling reveals.
Two-thirds of European Union citizens remain concerned over the lack of clarity surrounding the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion, recent opinion polling reveals.A survey conducted in May found large numbers of Europeans were troubled by the lack of results from recent investigations into the matter, including 75% of Greeks, 74% of Hungarians, and 72% of Portuguese people who were still worried over the state of affairs. In Germany, perhaps Ukraine’s most important European backer, a full 71% of people said they were concerned over the lack of an explanation for the incident.It was in this context that German officials revealed a surprising break in the case this week, claiming a Ukrainian diving instructor known as Volodymyr Zhuravlev was responsible for the pipeline’s sabotage.“My feeling is that this is a cover for something, whether for Kursk or something else that they're planning,” said Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic on Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program Thursday. The columnist joined hosts Steve Gill and Ted Rall to break down the latest developments in the case.“He says Americans. Other people have put his information together and pointed a finger to the British. But it definitely wasn't the Russians blowing up their own pipeline.”Host Ted Rall doubted German officials’ claim that an amateur diver could have been responsible for the sabotage, noting the difficulty of the operation.“The Nord Stream 2 pipeline explosion took place at a depth of 260 feet,” Rall said, noting the pipeline was twice as deep as the 130-foot depth limit for recreational divers. “We're being told that these are not professional [divers]... You think about the logistical challenge. You have to go to 260 feet. It's pitch dark. It's freezing cold. It's freezing cold in the Caribbean at 260 feet. But this is the Baltic Sea, so it's bitter.”“They're counting that most people are idiots,” said Malic. “When you've been deceiving the public for so long, you don't have to bother to try very hard. And this is what these Western media have become basically, victims of their own success. They don't have to be very creative with their deceptions because they rarely get challenged.”Malic speculated that pinning the blame on a Ukrainian diver could serve as a way to further discredit Volodymyr Zelensky, “whose legitimacy has expired in May” after his previous mandate as president ended, he noted.
