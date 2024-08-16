https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/western-media-pushing-nord-stream-narrative-multiple-parties-work-on-ceasefire-deal-in-gaza-1119786031.html
Western Media Pushing Nord Stream Narrative; Multiple Parties Work on Ceasefire Deal in Gaza
Western Media Pushing Nord Stream Narrative; Multiple Parties Work on Ceasefire Deal in Gaza
Western media is pushing an implausible narrative about Ukrainian operatives attacking Nord Stream against the wishes of the CIA.
Western Media Pushing Nord Stream Narrative; Multiple Parties Work on Ceasefire Deal in Gaza
Western media is pushing an implausible narrative about Ukrainian operatives attacking Nord Stream against the wishes of the CIA.
Elijah Magnier, a veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the potential for a regional conflict in the Middle East.Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor, and author, joins us to discuss the US imperial assault on Venezuelan democracy.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris's 2017 speech to AIPAC, a potential march on the DNC convention, and the US attack on Venezuelan democracy.Fiorella Isabel, journalist and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the implausible Western narrative about Ukrainian operatives attacking Nord Stream against the wishes of the CIA.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the US economy.Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss the potential for a Gaza ceasefire.Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss US foreign policy.Professor Peter Kuznick, author and historian, discusses the US nuclear attack on Japan and US militarization in the Pacific.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Western Media Pushing Nord Stream Narrative; Multiple Parties Work on Ceasefire Deal in Gaza
04:14 GMT 16.08.2024 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 16.08.2024)
Western media is pushing an implausible narrative about Ukrainian operatives attacking Nord Stream against the wishes of the CIA.
Elijah Magnier, a veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the potential for a regional conflict in the Middle East.
Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor, and author, joins us to discuss the US imperial assault on Venezuelan democracy.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris's 2017 speech to AIPAC, a potential march on the DNC convention, and the US attack on Venezuelan democracy.
Fiorella Isabel, journalist and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the implausible Western narrative about Ukrainian operatives attacking Nord Stream against the wishes of the CIA.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the US economy.
Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss the potential for a Gaza ceasefire.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss US foreign policy.
Professor Peter Kuznick, author and historian, discusses the US nuclear attack on Japan and US militarization in the Pacific.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM