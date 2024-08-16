https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/woman-arrested-for-defrauding-elvis-estate-47-years-after-rock-n-roll-kings-death-1119796069.html
Woman Arrested for Defrauding Elvis’ Estate, 47 Years After ‘Rock ‘n Roll’ King’s Death
Woman Arrested for Defrauding Elvis’ Estate, 47 Years After ‘Rock ‘n Roll’ King’s Death
Sputnik International
A Missouri woman was arrested for attempting to defraud Presley's family out of millions by stealing their ownership stake in the Memphis home of the singing legend, the US Justice Department said on Friday.
2024-08-16T17:05+0000
2024-08-16T17:05+0000
2024-08-16T17:05+0000
beyond politics
us
elvis presley
missouri
memphis
tennessee
us justice department
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19394/92/193949265_0:51:1000:614_1920x0_80_0_0_d3312eb633a7f1006694eb4c7eb88777.jpg
“A Missouri woman was arrested this morning on federal charges in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud Elvis Presley’s family of millions of dollars and steal the family’s ownership interest in Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, located in Memphis, Tennessee,” the statement said. The accused, Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53 will appear in a Missouri court to formally face charges, it added. Lisa Marie succumbed on January 12, 2023, to long-running complications caused by weight-loss surgery. She was the only child of the singer and his actress wife Priscilla Presley, and sole heir to Graceland and her father's estate after the death of her grandfather and her great-grandmother. Findley is charged with aggravated identity theft and mail fraud. If convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for aggravated identity theft and a maximum of 20 years imprisonment for mail fraud.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220816/elvis-presley-and-his-movie-girls-1099440213.html
missouri
memphis
tennessee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19394/92/193949265_58:0:943:664_1920x0_80_0_0_994f890cb76209ce22428882aa73abfc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
elvis presley estate, elvis presley fraud, elvis presley real estate scandal
elvis presley estate, elvis presley fraud, elvis presley real estate scandal
Woman Arrested for Defrauding Elvis’ Estate, 47 Years After ‘Rock ‘n Roll’ King’s Death
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Missouri woman was arrested for attempting to defraud Presley's family out of millions by stealing their ownership stake in the Memphis home of the singing legend, the US Justice Department said on Friday.
“A Missouri woman was arrested this morning on federal charges in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud Elvis Presley’s family of millions of dollars and steal the family’s ownership interest in Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley
, located in Memphis, Tennessee,” the statement said.
The accused, Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53 will appear in a Missouri court to formally face charges, it added.
“As a Memphian, I know that Graceland is a national treasure,” Kevin G. Ritz, a member of the team prosecuting Findley, said in a statement. “This defendant allegedly used a brazen scheme to try to defraud the Presley family of their interest in this singularly important landmark.”
16 August 2022, 11:22 GMT
Presley died on August 16, 1977, from heart failure believed to have been triggered by an overdose of prescription drugs.
Lisa Marie
succumbed on January 12, 2023, to long-running complications caused by weight-loss surgery. She was the only child of the singer and his actress wife Priscilla Presley, and sole heir to Graceland and her father's estate
after the death of her grandfather and her great-grandmother.
Findley is charged with aggravated identity theft and mail fraud. If convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for aggravated identity theft and a maximum of 20 years imprisonment for mail fraud.