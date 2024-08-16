https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/woman-arrested-for-defrauding-elvis-estate-47-years-after-rock-n-roll-kings-death-1119796069.html

Woman Arrested for Defrauding Elvis’ Estate, 47 Years After ‘Rock ‘n Roll’ King’s Death

A Missouri woman was arrested for attempting to defraud Presley's family out of millions by stealing their ownership stake in the Memphis home of the singing legend, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

“A Missouri woman was arrested this morning on federal charges in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud Elvis Presley’s family of millions of dollars and steal the family’s ownership interest in Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, located in Memphis, Tennessee,” the statement said. The accused, Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53 will appear in a Missouri court to formally face charges, it added. Lisa Marie succumbed on January 12, 2023, to long-running complications caused by weight-loss surgery. She was the only child of the singer and his actress wife Priscilla Presley, and sole heir to Graceland and her father's estate after the death of her grandfather and her great-grandmother. Findley is charged with aggravated identity theft and mail fraud. If convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for aggravated identity theft and a maximum of 20 years imprisonment for mail fraud.

