Attack by Unidentified Assailants Leaves 100 Injured in Northeast Bangladesh - Reports
Sputnik International
More than 100 people were injured and around 20-30 shops were robbed in an attack by unidentified assailants in northeastern Bangladesh's Habiganj district, the United News of Bangladesh reported on Saturday.
The Friday afternoon attack, which left two people in critical condition, may have been prompted by the appointment of a new imam at a local mosque, the report added. Authorities called in the army, border guards and police to deal with the situation, the report said. The situation has been stabilized and an investigation has been launched, the report read.Earlier protests erupted in Bangladesh that culminated in the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Commenting on the situation in the country, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev explained that the US and UK seek to instigate conflicts abroad amid problems at home.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 100 people have been injured and around 20-30 shops robbed in an attack by unidentified assailants in northeastern Bangladesh's Habiganj district, the United News of Bangladesh reported on Saturday.
The Friday afternoon attack, which left two people in critical condition, may have been prompted by the appointment of a new imam at a local mosque, the report added. Authorities called in the army, border guards and police to deal with the situation, the report said.
The situation has been stabilized and an investigation has been launched, the report read.
Earlier protests erupted in Bangladesh that culminated in the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Commenting on the situation in the country, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev explained that the US and UK seek to instigate conflicts abroad amid problems at home.
