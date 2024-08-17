https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/biden-considering-long-range-missiles-to-ukraine-us-africom-moves-on-libya-neocon-war-on-dissent-1119800263.html
Biden Considering Long Range Missiles to Ukraine; US Africom Moves on Libya: Neocon War on Dissent
Biden Considering Long Range Missiles to Ukraine; US Africom Moves on Libya: Neocon War on Dissent
Sputnik International
The US is supporting Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian targets and cracking down on internal dissent. 17.08.2024, Sputnik International
2024-08-17T04:05+0000
2024-08-17T04:05+0000
2024-08-17T12:00+0000
the critical hour
radio
russia
ukraine
gaza strip
joe biden
libya
scott ritter
kamala harris
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/11/1119799987_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_368e47ecb51ff355c212db0bef29021c.png
Biden Considering Long Range Missiles to Ukraine; US Africom Moves on Libya: Neocon War on Dissent
Sputnik International
The US is supporting Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian targets and cracking down on internal dissent.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US economy.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US moves in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the upcoming DNC convention in Chicago and the 2024 election.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Dr. Jim Kavanagh, writer at Jim Kavanagh’s substack page, come together to discuss the neocon war on dissent, the 2024 election, more US money to Ukraine, and US warmongering in the Pacific.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, member of the Black Alliance for Peace, discuss US and Ukrainian mercenary actions in Africa.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
russia
ukraine
gaza strip
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/11/1119799987_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e321a9bff679a6e6f18929f3f7c34878.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
radio, russia, ukraine, gaza strip, joe biden, libya, scott ritter, kamala harris, аудио
radio, russia, ukraine, gaza strip, joe biden, libya, scott ritter, kamala harris, аудио
Biden Considering Long Range Missiles to Ukraine; US Africom Moves on Libya: Neocon War on Dissent
04:05 GMT 17.08.2024 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 17.08.2024)
The US is supporting Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian targets and cracking down on internal dissent.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US economy.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US moves in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the upcoming DNC convention in Chicago and the 2024 election.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Dr. Jim Kavanagh, writer at Jim Kavanagh’s substack page, come together to discuss the neocon war on dissent, the 2024 election, more US money to Ukraine, and US warmongering in the Pacific.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, member of the Black Alliance for Peace, discuss US and Ukrainian mercenary actions in Africa.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM