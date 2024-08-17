https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/death-toll-from-israeli-strike-on-southern-lebanese-city-of-nabatieh-rises-to-10---reports-1119803787.html
Death Toll From Israeli Strike on Southern Lebanese City of Nabatieh Rises to 10 - Reports
The death toll from an Israeli strike on a house in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh has increased to 10 and five people were injured, Lebanese news agency NNA reported on Saturday, adding that the victims were Syrian nationals.
Two people have sustained serious injuries, the news agency reported. The Lebanese Health Ministry previously said that the strike killed six people and wounded three others. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated after the start of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese fighters from the Hezbollah movement almost daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border. According to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, about 100,000 people were forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon due to shelling from Israel. Israel said that about 80,000 residents of northern Israel had found themselves in a similar situation.
Two people have sustained serious injuries, the news agency reported.
The Lebanese Health Ministry previously said that the strike killed six people and wounded three others.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated after the start of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese fighters from the Hezbollah movement almost daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border. According to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, about 100,000 people were forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon due to shelling from Israel. Israel said that about 80,000 residents of northern Israel had found themselves in a similar situation.