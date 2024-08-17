https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/gaza-ceasefire-talks-under-way-in-qatar-despite-hamas-notable-absence--1119795263.html

Gaza Ceasefire Talks Under Way in Qatar Despite Hamas' Notable Absence

Gaza Ceasefire Talks Under Way in Qatar Despite Hamas' Notable Absence

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events including the Gaza ceasefire talks. 17.08.2024, Sputnik International

2024-08-17T04:22+0000

2024-08-17T04:22+0000

2024-08-17T12:22+0000

fault lines

us

radio

israel-gaza conflict

iran

ukraine

kursk

donald trump

jill stein

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119795105_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_23c30817bd6eac1f75e35294c21f119c.png

Gaza Ceasefire Talks Under Way in Qatar Despite Hamas' Notable Absence Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events including the Gaza ceasefire talks.

The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist, economist, and geopolitical analyst Leila Hatoum joining to weigh in on the latest out of Gaza and Iran.Then, RT journalist Nebojsa Malic shares his perspective on the Nord Stream explosion suspects and the latest developments from Ukraine's incursion into Kursk.The second hour starts with Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams joining to share his perspective on Trump's request for delayed sentencing.The show closes with the founder of The Last American Vagabond and independent journalist Ryan Cristian weighing in on Democrats trying to block Green Party candidate Jill Stein from the presidential ballot.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

iran

ukraine

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, radio, israel-gaza conflict, iran, ukraine, kursk, donald trump, jill stein, аудио