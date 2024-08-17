https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/israeli-army-claims-elimination-of-two-senior-hamas-members-in-jenin-1119807622.html

Israeli Army Claims Elimination of Two Senior Hamas Members in Jenin

Two senior level leaders of the Al-Qassam Brigades have been killed by an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strike in the West Bank city of Jenin, Israel and Hamas have confirmed.

Earlier, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported the death of two people as a result of an Israeli strike on a car in Jenin. One of the killed Hamas members was involved in "further terrorist attacks" and was engaged in the manufacture of explosive devices for carrying out attacks, while the other was responsible for Hamas's military infrastructure in the Jenin area, it said.Hamas confirmed the two leaders' death in a statement posted on Telegram.The statement listed Rafaat Mahmoud Dawasi, listed as the leader of Al-Qassam (the military branch of Hamas) in Jenin, and Ahmed Walid Abu Ora, a Qassam leader from the village of Aqaba"The Qassam Brigades affirms that the blood of its martyred commanders will only herald a torrent of blood for the occupier through more high-profile operations that will be carried out by Qassam fighters from all the governorates of the occupied West Bank, by the will of Allah," the statement added.

