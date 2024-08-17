Kamala’s Policies, Lethal Heat in US Prisons, FDA Rejects MDMA for PTSD

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/kamalas-policies-lethal-heat-in-us-prisons-fda-rejects-mdma-for-ptsd--1119798510.html

DC crime recedes after a 2023 spike, and Disney tries to use contractual fine print to rebuff a grieving family. 17.08.2024, Sputnik International

Researcher and independent investigative researcher Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic platform, why the US and Western media continue to take ceasefire talks over Gaza seriously, whether a ceasefire agreement will actually prevent an Iranian retaliation, how Hezbollah is preparing for war with Israel, and what to make of the Wall Street Journal’s new report on how the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline went down.Lawyer, writer, former journalist and environmental advocate Steven Donziger discusses the role of profit in the US’ extraordinarily long prison sentences, the thousands of deaths in US prisons due to heat stroke and heat-related illness, how US college campuses are preparing for another season of protests when classes resume in the fall, and admissions from CNN that US sanctions backfire.Mental health counselor and hypnotherapist Dr. Harriet Fraad discusses the FDA’s rejection of MDMA therapy as a means to treat cases of post-traumatic stress disorder, the mixed results of MDMA therapy, whether regulators have learned from their experience with prozac, the corruption of the psychiatric industry, the failures of drug regulation in the US, and why Americans are so hungry for drugs.The Misfits also discuss CNN’s “objectivity” getting guffaws on The Late Show, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a record-breaking tongue and Congressmembers in bathing suits.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

