Kim Dotcom to Be Extradited After Losing 12-Year Legal Battle

On Friday, New Zealand’s Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said he had decided that Dotcom should be surrendered to the US to face trial.

Kim Dotcom, born Kim Schmitz in Germany, has lost a 12-year fight to have his deportation to the US halted on charges of copyright infringement, money laundering and racketeering, a US-based news source reported.On Friday, New Zealand’s Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said he had decided that Dotcom should be surrendered to the US to face trial. Although, a date for the extradition has not yet been reported.Dotcom is an internet Mogul who was born in Germany but holds residency in New Zealand. The charges he faces are related to his file-sharing site Megaupload, created in 2005, which was shut down by US authorities in 2012.Shortly after his site was shut down, the mogul was arrested by New Zealand police following a raid on his mansion that the US authorities had requested. The 50-year-old entrepreneur posted bail and thus began his lengthy legal process to avoid extradition.Prosecutors have said that Dotcom’s site took in at least $175 million primarily from those who used the site to illegally download songs, televisions shows and movies. Those defending the internet entrepreneur say it was the decision of those who used the site to pirate materials, not its founders.In response to the judge’s decision, Dotcom wrote on X on Thursday that he “loves New Zealand” and that he is not leaving.

