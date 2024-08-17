https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/magnitude-70-earthquake-strikes-off-coast-of-russias-kamchatka-peninsula---ras-1119806778.html

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - RAS

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - RAS

Sputnik International

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake has struck off the coast of Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday, the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

2024-08-17T20:32+0000

2024-08-17T20:32+0000

2024-08-17T21:02+0000

beyond politics

russia

kamchatka

far east

russian academy of sciences (ras)

newsfeed

nature

earthquake

tsunami

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/16/1080845273_0:87:3010:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_2c3e0dd684b3a77ab96b048b46077a39.jpg

"The earthquake originated at a depth of 6 kilometers [3.7 miles]. Its magnitude is 7.0. The quake’s epicenter is located 108 kilometers [67 miles] from [the city of] Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," the academy said. Shortly after, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 struck 116 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the RAS added.The first quake was felt across the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy urban district, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry (EMERCOM) said. Rescue teams are now searching buildings, according to EMERCOM’s report.There is no tsunami threat following the earthquake, the ministry said. No major underground tremors are expected either, Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Solodov said.A series of aftershocks have been recorded in Kamchatka after the strong earthquake, the region's EMERCOM said.EMERCOM experts are now inspecting buildings and structures for cracks and destruction.Kamchatka has been the site of seismic activity and volcanic eruptions in the recent past. Last month, the Bezymianny Volcano erupted, blanketing a large nature preserve in the area with volcanic ash.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230403/magnitude-69-earthquake-occurs-in-russias-kamchatka-seismologists-1109061530.html

russia

kamchatka

far east

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tsunami in russia, earthquake in russia, earthquake in kamchatka