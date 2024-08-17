https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/magnitude-70-earthquake-strikes-off-coast-of-russias-kamchatka-peninsula---ras-1119806778.html
Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - RAS
20:32 GMT 17.08.2024 (Updated: 21:02 GMT 17.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East on Saturday, the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) said.
"The earthquake originated at a depth of 6 kilometers [3.7 miles]. Its magnitude is 7.0. The quake’s epicenter is located 108 kilometers [67 miles] from [the city of] Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," the academy said.
Shortly after, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 struck 116 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the RAS added.
The first quake was felt across the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy urban district, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry (EMERCOM) said. Rescue teams are now searching buildings, according to EMERCOM’s report.
There is no tsunami threat following the earthquake, the ministry said. No major underground tremors are expected either, Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Solodov said.
A series of aftershocks have been recorded in Kamchatka after the strong earthquake, the region's EMERCOM said.
"A series of aftershocks with a magnitude of 3.9 to 5.0 have been recorded after a felt seismic event in the Pacific Ocean. Most of them are not felt," its statement says.
EMERCOM experts are now inspecting buildings and structures for cracks and destruction.
Kamchatka has been the site of seismic activity and volcanic eruptions in the recent past. Last month, the Bezymianny Volcano erupted, blanketing a large nature preserve in the area with volcanic ash.