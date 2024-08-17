https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/putin-to-pay-2-day-visit-to-azerbaijan-discuss-development-of-bilateral-relations-1119807095.html

Putin to Pay 2-Day Visit to Azerbaijan, Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations

Putin to Pay 2-Day Visit to Azerbaijan, Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Azerbaijan on Sunday, where he will discuss bilateral relations and current international and regional issues.

2024-08-17T21:43+0000

2024-08-17T21:43+0000

2024-08-17T21:43+0000

world

vladimir putin

ilham aliyev

sergei shoigu

russia

azerbaijan

armenia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104406/14/1044061445_0:0:2710:1524_1920x0_80_0_0_889dc2ffd9f5073aa1294d99e5dd5373.jpg

During the talks, the Russian and Azerbaijani sides plan to discuss further development of bilateral relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as current international and regional problems. It is expected that following the visit, Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will adopt a joint statement, with intergovernmental and other documents to be signed. PROMISING AREAS FOR COOPERATION Meetings between Putin and Aliyev take place "almost once a month," the Azerbaijani president joked during talks with the Russian president on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana in July. He then recalled that he had previously met with Putin in Moscow in April when Russia celebrated the 50th anniversary of the start of construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM). The father of the President of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, took part in its creation. Putin positively assesses the cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan. For example, at a meeting in July, the Russian leader positively commented on the trade and economic relations between the countries and noted the prospects for working in the energy sector and industrial cooperation. The Russian president especially focused on plans to expand the infrastructure for the North-South Corridor. Aliyev is also optimistic in his assessments of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. He confirmed that the economies of Russia and Azerbaijan were actively interacting, and mutual settlements in national currencies were also growing. Baku is determined to expand the infrastructure of the North-South Corridor on Azerbaijani territory so that it corresponds to the intentions of its partners and neighbors, he said. THE UKRAINIAN ISSUE Ahead of the state visit of the Russian president, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited Baku. On August 6, he met with Aliyev, as well as his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ramil Usubov. Following his trip to Azerbaijan, Shoigu told journalists that he spoke about Russia's position on resolving the situation in Ukraine. The discussion was about the initiatives voiced by Putin on June 14. The Russian president then named a number of conditions necessary for launching the peace process, including the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of the Luhansk and Donetsk republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status for Ukraine, and the lifting of all Western sanctions against Russia. However, after the events in the Kursk region, Putin called negotiations impossible with those who "indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure, or try to create threats to nuclear power facilities." The Russian president also noted that Kiev was trying to improve its negotiating positions with its actions in the Kursk region, but the enemy will certainly receive a worthy response. PEACE AGREEMENT ON KARABAKH Security issues in the South Caucasus also remain on the agenda. During Shoigu's visit to Baku, the topic of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the West's active attempts to interfere in this process were discussed. Russia supports the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Earlier, Aliyev said that during the period of hostilities in Karabakh in 2020, he mostly maintained contact with the heads of Turkiye and Russia. Putin pointed out that Russia had made great efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and end the hostilities. Russian peacekeepers carried out their mission in the conflict zone of Armenia and Azerbaijan. They were deployed there following the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia. In April, the top leadership of Russia and Azerbaijan agreed on the early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from the territory of Karabakh.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/armenia-azerbaijan-accuse-each-other-of-shelling-military-positions-on-border-1117770201.html

russia

azerbaijan

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

azerbaijan, putin visits azerbaijan, putin official visits, russian allies