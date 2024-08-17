International
Russia to Take Tough Military-Technical Measures if Ukraine Implements Plan for Man-Made Disaster
Russia to Take Tough Military-Technical Measures if Ukraine Implements Plan for Man-Made Disaster
Reports that emerged on August 16 suggested that Ukrainian forces may be cooking up a nuclear provocation that could involve the use of a so-called dirty bomb.
Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that it takes very seriously information about Ukraine’s plans to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.Kiev apparently intends to blame this attack on Russia and claim that it was meant to create a pretext for strikes against Ukrainian nuclear power plants."We regard such actions by the Kiev regime with the support of Western patrons as a direct and clear violation of the international convention adopted by the UN General Assembly resolution of April 13, 2005 on combating acts of nuclear terrorism,'" the ministry said in a statement.Russian defense officials also warned that, if Kiev does implement its “criminal plans” aimed at causing a man-made disaster that would cause radioactive contamination of vast territories in the “European part of the continent,” Russia will immediately enact “harsh retaliatory military and military-technical measures.”DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Russia to Take Tough Military-Technical Measures if Ukraine Implements Plan for Man-Made Disaster

10:48 GMT 17.08.2024 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 17.08.2024)
Being updated
Reports that emerged on August 16 suggested that Ukrainian forces may be cooking up a nuclear provocation that could involve the use of a so-called dirty bomb.
Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that it takes very seriously information about Ukraine’s plans to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.
Kiev apparently intends to blame this attack on Russia and claim that it was meant to create a pretext for strikes against Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
"We regard such actions by the Kiev regime with the support of Western patrons as a direct and clear violation of the international convention adopted by the UN General Assembly resolution of April 13, 2005 on combating acts of nuclear terrorism,'" the ministry said in a statement.
Russian defense officials also warned that, if Kiev does implement its “criminal plans” aimed at causing a man-made disaster that would cause radioactive contamination of vast territories in the “European part of the continent,” Russia will immediately enact “harsh retaliatory military and military-technical measures.”
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
