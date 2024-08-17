International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/trump-doubles-down-on-kamala-harris-attacks-as-presidential-race-heats-up-1119799057.html
Trump Doubles Down on Kamala Harris Attacks as Presidential Race Heats Up
Trump Doubles Down on Kamala Harris Attacks as Presidential Race Heats Up
Sputnik International
On the August 16th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several stories from around the world, including the 2024 presidency as... 17.08.2024, Sputnik International
2024-08-17T05:03+0000
2024-08-17T12:33+0000
the backstory
radio
kursk
israel
iran
donald trump
kamala harris
thailand
dprk today
south korea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119798898_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b77349bce17f78057ab6af622c224c0a.png
Trump Doubles Down on Kamala Harris Attacks as Presidential Race Heats Up
Sputnik International
On the August 16th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several stories from around the world, including the 2024 presidency as frontrunners Donald Trump and Kamala Harris ramp up their campaigns.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to economic analyst and political commentator Tom Luongo about Kamala Harris' upcoming speech and Donald Trump's repeated attacks against his Democratic rival.Rachel then spoke to geopolitical analyst and host of Syriana Analysis Kevork Almassian about the state of the Middle East amid increased tension between Israel and Iran.Author and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh helped open the final hour of the show by discussing the latest from East Asia, where Thailand named a familiar, but new prime minister, while North and South Korea examined mending their rifts.In the final segment, Rachel was joined by Russian weapons expert Andrei Martyanov, who discussed the ongoing situation in the Kursk region of Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
kursk
israel
iran
thailand
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119798898_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8f5280164641c94e42a139c86df64300.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, kursk, israel, iran, donald trump, kamala harris, thailand, dprk today, south korea, аудио
radio, kursk, israel, iran, donald trump, kamala harris, thailand, dprk today, south korea, аудио

Trump Doubles Down on Kamala Harris Attacks as Presidential Race Heats Up

05:03 GMT 17.08.2024 (Updated: 12:33 GMT 17.08.2024)
The Backstory
Trump Doubles Down on Kamala Harris Attacks as Presidential Race Heats Up
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On the August 16th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several stories from around the world, including the 2024 presidency as frontrunners Donald Trump and Kamala Harris ramp up their campaigns.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to economic analyst and political commentator Tom Luongo about Kamala Harris' upcoming speech and Donald Trump's repeated attacks against his Democratic rival.
Rachel then spoke to geopolitical analyst and host of Syriana Analysis Kevork Almassian about the state of the Middle East amid increased tension between Israel and Iran.
Author and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh helped open the final hour of the show by discussing the latest from East Asia, where Thailand named a familiar, but new prime minister, while North and South Korea examined mending their rifts.
In the final segment, Rachel was joined by Russian weapons expert Andrei Martyanov, who discussed the ongoing situation in the Kursk region of Russia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала