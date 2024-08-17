https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/trump-doubles-down-on-kamala-harris-attacks-as-presidential-race-heats-up-1119799057.html

Trump Doubles Down on Kamala Harris Attacks as Presidential Race Heats Up

In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to economic analyst and political commentator Tom Luongo about Kamala Harris' upcoming speech and Donald Trump's repeated attacks against his Democratic rival.Rachel then spoke to geopolitical analyst and host of Syriana Analysis Kevork Almassian about the state of the Middle East amid increased tension between Israel and Iran.Author and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh helped open the final hour of the show by discussing the latest from East Asia, where Thailand named a familiar, but new prime minister, while North and South Korea examined mending their rifts.In the final segment, Rachel was joined by Russian weapons expert Andrei Martyanov, who discussed the ongoing situation in the Kursk region of Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

