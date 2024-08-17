International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/trump-requests-delayed-sentencing-kamala-harris-unveils-economic-policy--1119797328.html
Trump Requests Delayed Sentencing, Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Policy
Trump Requests Delayed Sentencing, Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Policy
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss Trump requesting delayed sentencing. 17.08.2024, Sputnik International
2024-08-17T04:33+0000
2024-08-17T12:24+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
israel
iran
afghanistan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119797169_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_69ae2c462a8d7558d850f29b07c1654a.jpg
Trump Requests Delayed Sentencing, Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Policy
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss Trump requesting delayed sentencing.
The show begins with a cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighing in on Trump requesting a judge to delay his hush money sentencing.Then, RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa joins the show to discuss the latest out of Gaza and the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
iran
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119797169_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_68a772da0999fba3a8ee5aa2b1e850bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, donald trump, israel, iran, afghanistan, аудио
radio, donald trump, israel, iran, afghanistan, аудио

Trump Requests Delayed Sentencing, Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Policy

04:33 GMT 17.08.2024 (Updated: 12:24 GMT 17.08.2024)
The Final Countdown
Trump Requests Delayed Sentencing, Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Policy
Subscribe
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
Steve Gill
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss Trump requesting delayed sentencing.
The show begins with a cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighing in on Trump requesting a judge to delay his hush money sentencing.
Then, RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa joins the show to discuss the latest out of Gaza and the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала