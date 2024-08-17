https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/trump-requests-delayed-sentencing-kamala-harris-unveils-economic-policy--1119797328.html
Trump Requests Delayed Sentencing, Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Policy
Trump Requests Delayed Sentencing, Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Policy
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss Trump requesting delayed sentencing. 17.08.2024, Sputnik International
2024-08-17T04:33+0000
2024-08-17T04:33+0000
2024-08-17T12:24+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
israel
iran
afghanistan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119797169_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_69ae2c462a8d7558d850f29b07c1654a.jpg
Trump Requests Delayed Sentencing, Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Policy
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss Trump requesting delayed sentencing.
The show begins with a cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighing in on Trump requesting a judge to delay his hush money sentencing.Then, RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa joins the show to discuss the latest out of Gaza and the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
iran
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119797169_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_68a772da0999fba3a8ee5aa2b1e850bc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
radio, donald trump, israel, iran, afghanistan, аудио
radio, donald trump, israel, iran, afghanistan, аудио
Trump Requests Delayed Sentencing, Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Policy
04:33 GMT 17.08.2024 (Updated: 12:24 GMT 17.08.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss Trump requesting delayed sentencing.
The show begins with a cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighing in on Trump requesting a judge to delay his hush money sentencing.
Then, RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa joins the show to discuss the latest out of Gaza and the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM