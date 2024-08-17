https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/trump-requests-delayed-sentencing-kamala-harris-unveils-economic-policy--1119797328.html

Trump Requests Delayed Sentencing, Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Policy

Trump Requests Delayed Sentencing, Kamala Harris Unveils Economic Policy

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss Trump requesting delayed sentencing.

The show begins with a cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighing in on Trump requesting a judge to delay his hush money sentencing.Then, RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa joins the show to discuss the latest out of Gaza and the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

