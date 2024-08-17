Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Soldiers, 31 Vehicles in Kursk Region Over Past Day
12:50 GMT 17.08.2024 (Updated: 13:40 GMT 17.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military destroyed up to 300 Ukrainian militants, 31 armored vehicles, including three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, and three armored personnel carriers in the border areas of Russia's Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The operation to eliminate the Ukrainian units is underway, the statement stressed.
"Over the past 24 hours, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 300 soldiers, 31 armored vehicles, including three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored personnel carriers, 25 armored combat vehicles, as well as eight vehicles, an IRIS-T air defense missile launcher, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
For example, Ukrainian military lost one tank and 11 armored vehicles as a result of the strikes carried out by the Russian air forces in the Kursk border area, the statement said.
Since the fighting started in the Kursk Region, the Ukrainian military lost up to 3,160 soldiers, 44 tanks, 43 armored personnel carriers, 24 infantry fighting vehicles, 244 armored combat vehicles, 111 vehicles, five anti-aircraft missile systems, six multiple launch rocket launchers, including three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, 24 field artillery guns and four electronic warfare stations, the statement read.
The Russian military defeated Ukrainian fighters in the Novaya Sorochina, Liubimovka, and southeast of Korenevo, Leonidovo and Kositsa settlements of the Kursk Region, according to the ministry’s statement.
The Russian armed forces continue to repel Ukraine's attempts to invade Russian territory in the region, and mobile groups attempting to infiltrate in the direction of Alekseevskoye and Kauchuk settlements are being sought and destroyed, the ministry added.
Russian troops also repelled Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Korenevo, Russkoe and Cherkasskoe Porechoe settlements, the ministry said.
The North battlegroup continues to search for Ukrainian troops in the forests and destroys those found, the statement added.