https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/ukraine-loses-up-to-300-soldiers-31-vehicles-in-kursk-region-over-past-day-1119805200.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Soldiers, 31 Vehicles in Kursk Region Over Past Day

Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Soldiers, 31 Vehicles in Kursk Region Over Past Day

Sputnik International

The Russian military destroyed up to 300 Ukrainian militants, 31 armored vehicles, including three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, and three armored personnel carriers in the border areas of Russia's Kursk Region over the past 24 hours

2024-08-17T12:50+0000

2024-08-17T12:50+0000

2024-08-17T13:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian army

russian armed forces

ukrainian crisis

kursk

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_0:1:3638:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5dd6adebc7eccfbc33fc5afc475cc91.jpg

The operation to eliminate the Ukrainian units is underway, the statement stressed. For example, Ukrainian military lost one tank and 11 armored vehicles as a result of the strikes carried out by the Russian air forces in the Kursk border area, the statement said. Since the fighting started in the Kursk Region, the Ukrainian military lost up to 3,160 soldiers, 44 tanks, 43 armored personnel carriers, 24 infantry fighting vehicles, 244 armored combat vehicles, 111 vehicles, five anti-aircraft missile systems, six multiple launch rocket launchers, including three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, 24 field artillery guns and four electronic warfare stations, the statement read. The Russian military defeated Ukrainian fighters in the Novaya Sorochina, Liubimovka, and southeast of Korenevo, Leonidovo and Kositsa settlements of the Kursk Region, according to the ministry’s statement.The Russian armed forces continue to repel Ukraine's attempts to invade Russian territory in the region, and mobile groups attempting to infiltrate in the direction of Alekseevskoye and Kauchuk settlements are being sought and destroyed, the ministry added.Russian troops also repelled Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Korenevo, Russkoe and Cherkasskoe Porechoe settlements, the ministry said.The North battlegroup continues to search for Ukrainian troops in the forests and destroys those found, the statement added.

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine kursk agression, ukraine kursk attack, ukraine kursk sabotage