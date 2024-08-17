https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/video-ukrainian-command-post-terminated-by-russian-rocket-artillery-strike--1119804306.html

Video: Ukrainian Command Post Terminated by Russian Rocket Artillery Strike

Video: Ukrainian Command Post Terminated by Russian Rocket Artillery Strike

Sputnik International

One of the latest setbacks for Kiev has recently occurred in the Kherson region where a Russian rocket artillery strike wiped out a Ukrainian command and observation post.

2024-08-17T10:35+0000

2024-08-17T10:35+0000

2024-08-17T10:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

bm-21 grad

russian ministry of defense

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/11/1119804017_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_161c6716744bb48eb85471cbd723f9fb.jpg

One of the latest setbacks for Kiev has recently occurred in the Kherson region where a Russian rocket artillery strike wiped out a Ukrainian command and observation post.The attack, carried out by a BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system operated by Russian paratroopers, also helped disrupt Ukraine's troop rotation on the right bank of the Dnepr River.This short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such strikes are performed.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Grad Sputnik International 📹🇷🇺Russian Grad MLRS paratroopers destroyed the command and observation post of the Ukrainian forces, and disrupted the enemy's rotation on the right bank of the Dnepr river in the Kherson region. 2024-08-17T10:35+0000 true PT0M22S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian conflict video, russian rocket artillery strike video, bm-21 grad