One of the latest setbacks for Kiev has recently occurred in the Kherson region where a Russian rocket artillery strike wiped out a Ukrainian command and observation post.
📹🇷🇺Russian Grad MLRS paratroopers destroyed the command and observation post of the Ukrainian forces, and disrupted the enemy's rotation on the right bank of the Dnepr river in the Kherson region.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces simply cannot catch a break as they get hammered on virtually all fronts by Russian troops, artillery and airstrikes.
One of the latest setbacks for Kiev has recently occurred in the Kherson region where a Russian rocket artillery strike wiped out a Ukrainian command and observation post.
The attack, carried out by a BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system operated by Russian paratroopers, also helped disrupt Ukraine's troop rotation on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
This short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such strikes are performed.