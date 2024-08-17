https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/violent-israeli-colonization-surges-in-gaza-as-peace-talks-hang-in-balance-1119799188.html

Violent Israeli Colonization Surges in Gaza, as Peace Talks Hang in Balance

Leila Hatoum, a Lebanese-based journalist, economist, and geopolitical analyst joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Friday to discuss the tension in the Middle East as well as the colonization of Israeli settlers on Palestinian land.

On Tuesday, it was reported that a senior Iranian security official had warned that if Israel’s ceasefire talks with Hamas fell through then Iran would attack Israel. The attack would be in response to the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh who was visiting Iran at the time of his killing. However, Iran is expected to abstain from its retaliatory strikes on Israel as a way to allow ceasefire talks to continue, officials from Gaza, the US, Iran and Israel reportedly said.Leila Hatoum, a Lebanese-based journalist, economist, and geopolitical analyst joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Friday to discuss the tension in the Middle East as well as the colonization of Israeli settlers on Palestinian land.Hamas had previously agreed to a US-presented ceasefire deal, yet Israel complicated negotiations by creating new demands as a way to sabotage the deal. The two parties have been negotiating on and off for months over the three-phase deal which would allow for the release of hostages held in each country.The group has reportedly expressed that they no longer see the US as being able to bring about a deal that would solidify a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. And following the assassination of one of their leaders, as well as attacks on Iran in April, the US has continued to support Israel indefinitely.A deadly settler rampage broke out in the Israeli-occupied West Bank late on Thursday, an American news source reported. The riot, which occurred in the village of Jit, resulted in the killing of one Palestinian and the serious injuries of others, Palestinian health officials said. Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued rare condemnations of the incident, with the prime minister issuing a call for settlers to stand down, US media said.“Those who fight terrorism are the [Israeli Defense Forces] and the security forces, and no one else,” the Israeli prime minister said. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also condemned the attack and said the settlers did not “represent the values” of settler communities.According to the report, at least 100 masked settlers entered the village, “ shot live ammunition at Palestinians, burned homes and cars and damaged water tankers.” Flames reportedly engulfed the village which residents said was left to defend itself without the help of the military for two hours.While settler violence in Palestine is nothing new, it has reportedly spiked since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recorded more than 1,200 Israeli settler attacks against Palesitnians which has resulted in possibly more than 120 deaths and 1,000 instances of property damage since the start of the conflict, a Doha-based news outlet reported.“Alright," the analyst said, pointing out the irony of settlement support. "Anybody who was kicked out of the United States basically 300 years ago can come now to the US, start shooting people and killing them and telling them, 'this is my land.'"

