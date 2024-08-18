https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/colombia-halts-coal-exports-to-israel---decree-1119819336.html
Colombia Halts Coal Exports to Israel - Decree
Colombian President Gustavo Petro decreed that all coal exports to the state of Israel "have been prohibited" implementing a plan he outlined in June.
MOSCOW, August 18 (Sputnik) - Colombia has suspended coal exports to Israel, according to a decree issued Sunday.
"Coal exports to the state of Israel have been prohibited," the decree read.
The plans were announced by Colombian President Gustavo Petro in June. Colombia provided 60% of all coal supplied to Israel in 2023, accounting for 22% of Israel's total powergrid demands.
Colombia severed diplomatic ties with Israel on May 2. Petro has more than once opposed Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, calling them genocide. In March, Petro announced that Bogota would suspend all arms purchases from Israel. At the same time, the Colombian president signed a joint statement by 18 nations calling on Palestinian movement Hamas to immediately release hostages held in Gaza to achieve a lasting ceasefire.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry says that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 40,000.