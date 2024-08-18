https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/colombia-halts-coal-exports-to-israel---decree-1119819336.html

Colombia Halts Coal Exports to Israel - Decree

Colombia Halts Coal Exports to Israel - Decree

Sputnik International

Colombian President Gustavo Petro decreed that all coal exports to the state of Israel "have been prohibited" implementing a plan he outlined in June.

2024-08-18T20:43+0000

2024-08-18T20:43+0000

2024-08-18T20:43+0000

world

gustavo petro

middle east

gaza strip

israel

hamas

colombia

newsfeed

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/16/1113579160_242:0:2626:1341_1920x0_80_0_0_3f64f120e451fbb5072e7b41899b749b.png

"Coal exports to the state of Israel have been prohibited," the decree read. The plans were announced by Colombian President Gustavo Petro in June. Colombia provided 60% of all coal supplied to Israel in 2023, accounting for 22% of Israel's total powergrid demands.Colombia severed diplomatic ties with Israel on May 2. Petro has more than once opposed Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, calling them genocide. In March, Petro announced that Bogota would suspend all arms purchases from Israel. At the same time, the Colombian president signed a joint statement by 18 nations calling on Palestinian movement Hamas to immediately release hostages held in Gaza to achieve a lasting ceasefire. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry says that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 40,000.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/colombia-suspends-arms-purchases-from-israel-after-gaza-aid-incident-1117067139.html

gaza strip

israel

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Colombian President Gustavo Petro questioned the differential treatment that the international community gives to the wars in Ukraine and Palestine Sputnik International Colombian President Gustavo Petro questioned the differential treatment that the international community gives to the wars in Ukraine and Palestine 2024-08-18T20:43+0000 true PT1M41S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

coal shipments to israel, colombia trade with israel, embargos on israel, sanctions on israel