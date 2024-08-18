https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/croatian-police-searching-for-3-ukrainians-who-started-fire-that-damaged-34-vessels-1119808980.html

Croatian Police Searching for 3 Ukrainians Who Started Fire That Damaged 34 Vessels

Croatian Police Searching for 3 Ukrainians Who Started Fire That Damaged 34 Vessels

The Croatian police say they are looking for three Ukrainian citizens who are suspected of starting a fire in the port of Medulin in May, damaging 34 vessels and causing €2 million in damage.

The fire at the berth in the port of Medulin on the Istrian Peninsula occurred on May 14. According to Croatian police, the Ukrainians suspected of starting the arson deliberately drove from Poland and parked near the yacht berth. Among them are one 28-year-old man and two 25-year-olds. They are suspected of creating a general threat to life and property. It emphasized that the suspects had left Croatia. The police have put them on wanted list, and the case is being handled by the prosecutor's office.

