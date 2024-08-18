https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/croatian-police-searching-for-3-ukrainians-who-started-fire-that-damaged-34-vessels-1119808980.html
Croatian Police Searching for 3 Ukrainians Who Started Fire That Damaged 34 Vessels
Croatian Police Searching for 3 Ukrainians Who Started Fire That Damaged 34 Vessels
Sputnik International
The Croatian police say they are looking for three Ukrainian citizens who are suspected of starting a fire in the port of Medulin in May, damaging 34 vessels and causing €2 million in damage.
2024-08-18T03:33+0000
2024-08-18T03:33+0000
2024-08-18T03:33+0000
world
ukraine
croatia
europe
crime
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119808823_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_30a2032c0be349933f869c281b406576.jpg
The fire at the berth in the port of Medulin on the Istrian Peninsula occurred on May 14. According to Croatian police, the Ukrainians suspected of starting the arson deliberately drove from Poland and parked near the yacht berth. Among them are one 28-year-old man and two 25-year-olds. They are suspected of creating a general threat to life and property. It emphasized that the suspects had left Croatia. The police have put them on wanted list, and the case is being handled by the prosecutor's office.
ukraine
croatia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119808823_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60e4ab60db9eb128291154bb0127ba38.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, croatia, europe, crime
ukraine, croatia, europe, crime
Croatian Police Searching for 3 Ukrainians Who Started Fire That Damaged 34 Vessels
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The Croatian police are searching for three Ukrainian citizens who are suspected of setting fire to a yacht berth in the port of Medulin in May this year, which damaged 34 vessels, with the total damage estimated at €2 million ($2.2 million), the Istria County Police Department said.
The fire at the berth in the port of Medulin on the Istrian Peninsula occurred on May 14. According to Croatian police, the Ukrainians suspected of starting the arson deliberately drove from Poland and parked near the yacht berth. Among them are one 28-year-old man and two 25-year-olds. They are suspected of creating a general threat to life and property.
"At about 3.40 a.m., while the other two were 'keeping watch,' one of the 25-year-olds climbed over the fence of the pier and headed towards the mooring of a vessel registered in the city of Pula and owned by a 65-year-old man. The suspect threw a bottle with a Molotov cocktail onto the vessel and caused a fire that spread to 34 vessels moored nearby, of which 22 burned completely, the rest were partially damaged. The material damage is estimated at two million euros," the Istrian police department said in a statement.
It emphasized that the suspects had left Croatia. The police have put them on wanted list, and the case is being handled by the prosecutor's office.