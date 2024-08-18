https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/mass-rally-begins-in-chicago-ahead-of-opening-of-us-democratic-party-convention-1119820184.html

Mass Rally Begins in Chicago Ahead of Opening of US Democratic Party Convention

Protesters have begun to arrive in Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that hundreds of participants were gathering in the city center, many of whom are speaking out against military action in the Gaza Strip and with pro-Palestinian slogans.Green Presidential candidate for President Jill Stein was also seen in Chicago, meeting with Socialist candidate Claudia De la Cruz.As a representative of the local police department told the agency, the demonstrators are expected to march through the city center, from the Chicago River along Millennium Park along one of the city's main streets, the Michigan Avenue. To ensure security, numerous police units have been lined up along the route, including foot guards, bicycle groups and units in cars. The Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago on Monday, which will give the final nod to Kamala Harris' nomination as the US presidential candidate and Donald Trump's main rival. The convention will run from August 19 to 22.

