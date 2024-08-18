https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/over-1700-people-evacuated-from-kursk-regions-border-areas-in-past-day-1119808542.html

Over 1,700 People Evacuated From Kursk Region's Border Areas in Past Day

More than 1,700 people were evacuated from the border area of Russia's Kursk region over the past 24 hours, a spokeswoman for the region's acting governor said.

"In 24 hours, 1,724 people left on their own and in organized groups," she said in a video published on the Telegram channel of the Kursk regional government. In addition, 84 temporary accommodation points have been deployed in Kursk region, where more than 6,500 residents of border areas were placed, including almost 1,400 children. It is also noted that 171 temporary accommodation points were operating in 24 regions of Russia, where about 10,000 people were accommodated, including 3,000 children. At 5:30 a.m. on August 6, Ukrainian Armed Forces units launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region, and their advance was stopped, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 16 that during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost up to 2,860 soldiers and 41 tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation and was firing indiscriminately, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, and all of Russia's goals would be achieved. A counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime is in effect in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions to ensure the safety of citizens.

