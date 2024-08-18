https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/over-1700-people-evacuated-from-kursk-regions-border-areas-in-past-day-1119808542.html
Over 1,700 People Evacuated From Kursk Region's Border Areas in Past Day
Over 1,700 People Evacuated From Kursk Region's Border Areas in Past Day
Sputnik International
More than 1,700 people were evacuated from the border area of Russia's Kursk region over the past 24 hours, a spokeswoman for the region's acting governor said.
2024-08-18T02:34+0000
2024-08-18T02:34+0000
2024-08-18T02:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
valery gerasimov
ukrainian armed forces
russia
kiev
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119694913_0:38:3506:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_acb7a7517c765505a6864ba5a4f2f135.jpg
"In 24 hours, 1,724 people left on their own and in organized groups," she said in a video published on the Telegram channel of the Kursk regional government. In addition, 84 temporary accommodation points have been deployed in Kursk region, where more than 6,500 residents of border areas were placed, including almost 1,400 children. It is also noted that 171 temporary accommodation points were operating in 24 regions of Russia, where about 10,000 people were accommodated, including 3,000 children. At 5:30 a.m. on August 6, Ukrainian Armed Forces units launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region, and their advance was stopped, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 16 that during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost up to 2,860 soldiers and 41 tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation and was firing indiscriminately, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, and all of Russia's goals would be achieved. A counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime is in effect in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions to ensure the safety of citizens.
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119694913_388:0:3119:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_efa4a7beb1029a4dc5e38d086483c97b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kursk incursion, ukrainian attacks on russia, kursk attack
kursk incursion, ukrainian attacks on russia, kursk attack
Over 1,700 People Evacuated From Kursk Region's Border Areas in Past Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 1,700 people were evacuated in past 24 hours from border areas of Kursk region, the acting governor's spokeswoman, Irina Tolmacheva, said on Saturday.
"In 24 hours, 1,724 people left on their own and in organized groups," she said in a video published on the Telegram channel of the Kursk regional government.
In addition, 84 temporary accommodation points have been deployed in Kursk region, where more than 6,500 residents of border areas were placed, including almost 1,400 children. It is also noted that 171 temporary accommodation points were operating in 24 regions of Russia, where about 10,000 people were accommodated, including 3,000 children.
At 5:30 a.m. on August 6, Ukrainian Armed Forces units launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region, and their advance was stopped, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 16 that during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost up to 2,860 soldiers and 41 tanks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation and was firing indiscriminately, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, and all of Russia's goals would be achieved.
A counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime is in effect in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions to ensure the safety of citizens.