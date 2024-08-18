Putin Arrives in Azerbaijan on Two-Day State Visit
BAKU (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on a two-day state visit on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Putin was greeted by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu and Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov.
On August 19, Putin will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony for former Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev, after which the Russian president will hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.
The sides will discuss further development of bilateral relations, strategic partnership and some other regional and international issues. Putin and Aliyev are expected to sign a number of agreements following the meeting.
Putin’s informal dinner with Aliyev and his wife, Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, began in Aliyev’s residence of Zagulba later in the day, the correspondent reported.
