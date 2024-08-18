https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/us-transfers-another-batch-of-weapons-from-iraq-to-base-in-northeastern-syria---source-1119819216.html
US Transfers Another Batch of Weapons From Iraq to Base in Northeastern Syria - Source
US Transfers Another Batch of Weapons From Iraq to Base in Northeastern Syria - Source
Sputnik International
A source told Sputnik that the United States has sent a convoy of weapons and military equipment from Iraq to northeastern Syria.
2024-08-18T19:59+0000
2024-08-18T19:59+0000
2024-08-18T19:59+0000
military
iraq
syria
us
hasakah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119722089_0:117:3226:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_195e05081db83bfb3d6c322beeb22783.jpg
"US troops brought a military convoy of 40 trucks with logistical equipment, weapons, ammunition and tanks loaded with fuel from Iraq to the [Syrian] governorate of Al Hasakah through the Al Waleed border crossing," the source said. On Saturday, a source told Sputnik that a convoy of 43 trucks had entered Al Hasakah and was heading towards the US military base in the area. In early August, a Syrian source told Sputnik that the US military in northern Syria had stepped up drills, intensively bringing in new vehicles and equipment and reinforcing its bases with observation towers and air defense systems. Since the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have been repeatedly attacked by missiles and drones, with armed groups within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claiming responsibility for the attacks. The strikes on the bases have been in response to the Israeli army's actions in Gaza and Washington's support for them, according to the armed groups' statements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/us-ready-to-take-action-over-asad-airbase-attack-if-iraq-fails-to-respond---state-dept-1119661030.html
iraq
syria
hasakah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119722089_248:0:2979:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_963089e0d28e49b0160d5c92bd7b603b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us moves weapons in middle east, us moves weapons from iraq to syria, attacks on us forces in middle east
us moves weapons in middle east, us moves weapons from iraq to syria, attacks on us forces in middle east
US Transfers Another Batch of Weapons From Iraq to Base in Northeastern Syria - Source
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The United States has again sent a convoy of weapons, logistical and military equipment from Iraq to northeastern Syria, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Sunday.
"US troops brought a military convoy of 40 trucks with logistical equipment, weapons, ammunition and tanks loaded with fuel from Iraq to the [Syrian] governorate of Al Hasakah through the Al Waleed border crossing," the source said.
On Saturday, a source told Sputnik that a convoy of 43 trucks had entered Al Hasakah and was heading towards the US military base in the area.
In early August, a Syrian source told Sputnik that the US military in northern Syria had stepped up drills, intensively bringing in new vehicles and equipment and reinforcing its bases with observation towers and air defense systems.
Since the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have been repeatedly attacked by missiles and drones, with armed groups within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claiming responsibility for the attacks. The strikes on the bases have been in response to the Israeli army's actions in Gaza and Washington's support for them, according to the armed groups' statements.