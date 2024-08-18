https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/us-transfers-another-batch-of-weapons-from-iraq-to-base-in-northeastern-syria---source-1119819216.html

US Transfers Another Batch of Weapons From Iraq to Base in Northeastern Syria - Source

A source told Sputnik that the United States has sent a convoy of weapons and military equipment from Iraq to northeastern Syria.

"US troops brought a military convoy of 40 trucks with logistical equipment, weapons, ammunition and tanks loaded with fuel from Iraq to the [Syrian] governorate of Al Hasakah through the Al Waleed border crossing," the source said. On Saturday, a source told Sputnik that a convoy of 43 trucks had entered Al Hasakah and was heading towards the US military base in the area. In early August, a Syrian source told Sputnik that the US military in northern Syria had stepped up drills, intensively bringing in new vehicles and equipment and reinforcing its bases with observation towers and air defense systems. Since the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have been repeatedly attacked by missiles and drones, with armed groups within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claiming responsibility for the attacks. The strikes on the bases have been in response to the Israeli army's actions in Gaza and Washington's support for them, according to the armed groups' statements.

