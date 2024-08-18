https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/venezuelas-opposition-maduro-supporters-hold-separate-rallies-in-caracas-1119808260.html

Venezuela's Opposition, Maduro Supporters Hold Separate Rallies in Caracas

The opposition in Venezuela and supporters of the Government held separate rallies in the capital city of Caracas.

The protesters gathered on one of the major avenues in Caracas, holding printed acts of the election commissions in their hands. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado also joined the rally, but presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez did not take part in the event. The rally was peaceful. Venezuelans supporting Maduro also held a rally. The presidential election in Venezuela were held on July 28, the next day the National Electoral Council declared Nicolas Maduro the elected president for 2025-2031, with 51% of the vote received. On Monday, July 29, protests broke out in Venezuela, with clashes between police and protesters in Caracas. The latter began throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, 77 security officials were injured, 1,062 people were detained in cases of destruction of state infrastructure, incitement to hatred and terrorism. The Venezuelan government has declared that a number of countries were interfering in the election and in the people's right to self-determination. Moscow declared that the Venezuelan opposition must admit defeat in the election. In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned third countries against supporting attempts to destabilize the situation inside Venezuela.

