Watch Russia’s Lancet Kamikaze Drone Annihilate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a reconnaissance unit of the Battlegroup Sever identifying a Ukrainian Armed Forces armored personnel carrier and then hitting it with a Lancet kamikaze drone.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a reconnaissance unit of Battlegroup Sever identifying a Ukrainian Armed Forces armored personnel carrier (APC) and hitting it with a Lancet kamikaze drone.The reconnaissance UAV recorded the burning of the enemy APC.Developed by Russia's Zala Aero, the Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle is capable of effectively striking enemy targets dozens of kilometers away.
Russia's Lancet drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and loitering munition — another name for a high-tech kamikaze drone. It poses a significant threat to high-value equipment and has proven to be an ideal weapon on the battlefield.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a reconnaissance unit of Battlegroup Sever identifying a Ukrainian Armed Forces armored personnel carrier (APC) and hitting it with a Lancet kamikaze drone.
The reconnaissance UAV recorded the burning of the enemy APC.
Developed by Russia's Zala Aero, the Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle is capable of effectively striking enemy targets dozens of kilometers away.