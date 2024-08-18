International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/watch-russias-lancet-kamikaze-drone-annihilate-ukrainian-armored-vehicle-1119814817.html
Watch Russia’s Lancet Kamikaze Drone Annihilate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle
Watch Russia’s Lancet Kamikaze Drone Annihilate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a reconnaissance unit of the Battlegroup Sever identifying a Ukrainian Armed Forces armored personnel carrier and then hitting it with a Lancet kamikaze drone.
2024-08-18T15:48+0000
2024-08-18T15:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
lancet
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119816435_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_05f840ac4cd4eda6ac697a6a98806619.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a reconnaissance unit of Battlegroup Sever identifying a Ukrainian Armed Forces armored personnel carrier (APC) and hitting it with a Lancet kamikaze drone.The reconnaissance UAV recorded the burning of the enemy APC.Developed by Russia's Zala Aero, the Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle is capable of effectively striking enemy targets dozens of kilometers away.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Merciless ‘Lancet’
Sputnik International
Merciless ‘Lancet’
2024-08-18T15:48+0000
true
PT0M16S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119816435_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b9bec36ac23beb8213924cf5fe877388.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s cutting-edge lancet kamikaze drone, ukrainian armed forces armored personnel carrier
russia’s cutting-edge lancet kamikaze drone, ukrainian armed forces armored personnel carrier

Watch Russia’s Lancet Kamikaze Drone Annihilate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle

15:48 GMT 18.08.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russia's Lancet drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and loitering munition — another name for a high-tech kamikaze drone. It poses a significant threat to high-value equipment and has proven to be an ideal weapon on the battlefield.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a reconnaissance unit of Battlegroup Sever identifying a Ukrainian Armed Forces armored personnel carrier (APC) and hitting it with a Lancet kamikaze drone.
The reconnaissance UAV recorded the burning of the enemy APC.
Developed by Russia's Zala Aero, the Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle is capable of effectively striking enemy targets dozens of kilometers away.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала