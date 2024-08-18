https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/watch-russias-lancet-kamikaze-drone-annihilate-ukrainian-armored-vehicle-1119814817.html

Watch Russia’s Lancet Kamikaze Drone Annihilate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a reconnaissance unit of the Battlegroup Sever identifying a Ukrainian Armed Forces armored personnel carrier and then hitting it with a Lancet kamikaze drone.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a reconnaissance unit of Battlegroup Sever identifying a Ukrainian Armed Forces armored personnel carrier (APC) and hitting it with a Lancet kamikaze drone.The reconnaissance UAV recorded the burning of the enemy APC.Developed by Russia's Zala Aero, the Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle is capable of effectively striking enemy targets dozens of kilometers away.

