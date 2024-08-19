International
Photos: American Military Veteran Enlists in Russian Army to Fight Ukraine
Photos: American Military Veteran Enlists in Russian Army to Fight Ukraine
Sputnik International
Will "Boston" Puello, who has become a Russian citizen, serves in Battlegroup Tsentr. He used to be a sergeant in the US Air Force, guarding military bases.
This Battlegroup Tsentr soldier, who goes by the call sign Boston, is a native of Massachusetts. He served in the US Air Force for 10 years, then worked as a city councilor for two years. He came to Russia in January and visited Moscow. Later, he decided to serve, became a Russian citizen, and then went to Donetsk to serve in a drone unit. The Ministry of Defense noted that in Russia, Boston lives in the city of Ekaterinburg. He has a girlfriend and plans to start a family and stay in Russia after the special military operation. Take a look how Will Puello serves in Russian army in Sputnik's gallery:
Will "Boston" Puello, who has become a Russian citizen, serves in Battlegroup Tsentr. He used to be a sergeant in the US Air Force, guarding military bases.
This Battlegroup Tsentr soldier, who goes by the call sign Boston, is a native of Massachusetts. He served in the US Air Force for 10 years, then worked as a city councilor for two years. He came to Russia in January and visited Moscow. Later, he decided to serve, became a Russian citizen, and then went to Donetsk to serve in a drone unit.
The Ministry of Defense noted that in Russia, Boston lives in the city of Ekaterinburg. He has a girlfriend and plans to start a family and stay in Russia after the special military operation.
Take a look how Will Puello serves in Russian army in Sputnik's gallery:
An American with Russian citizenship fighting as part of Battlegroup Tsentr.

An American with Russian citizenship fighting as part of Battlegroup Tsentr.

As a drone operator, he’s been fighting in the area of Avdeyevka.

As a drone operator, he’s been fighting in the area of Avdeyevka.

Will has a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Will has a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Will performs combat missions as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operator.

Will performs combat missions as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operator.

He served 10 years in the Air Force, several years in the Massachusetts National Guard and two years as a city councilor.

He served 10 years in the Air Force, several years in the Massachusetts National Guard and two years as a city councilor.

In January, he flew to Russia, spent some time in Moscow, and then went to Donetsk to join the fighters of the international brigade called “Pyatnashka”.

In January, he flew to Russia, spent some time in Moscow, and then went to Donetsk to join the fighters of the international brigade called “Pyatnashka”.

As noted by the Russian Ministry of Defense, Will is now a productive reconnaissance drone operator.

As noted by the Russian Ministry of Defense, Will is now a productive reconnaissance drone operator.

Will also revealed that his battlefield colleagues jokingly refer to him as a “Russian American.”

Will also revealed that his battlefield colleagues jokingly refer to him as a “Russian American.”

