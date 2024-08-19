This Battlegroup Tsentr soldier, who goes by the call sign Boston, is a native of Massachusetts. He served in the US Air Force for 10 years, then worked as a city councilor for two years. He came to Russia in January and visited Moscow. Later, he decided to serve, became a Russian citizen, and then went to Donetsk to serve in a drone unit. The Ministry of Defense noted that in Russia, Boston lives in the city of Ekaterinburg. He has a girlfriend and plans to start a family and stay in Russia after the special military operation. Take a look how Will Puello serves in Russian army in Sputnik's gallery:
Will "Boston" Puello, who has become a Russian citizen, serves in Battlegroup Tsentr. He used to be a sergeant in the US Air Force, guarding military bases.
Take a look how Will Puello serves in Russian army in Sputnik's gallery: