International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/post-coup-ukraines-schizophrenic-kosovo-diplomacy-exposes-regimes-anti-serbian-nature-1119830027.html
Post-Coup Ukraine's ‘Schizophrenic’ Kosovo Diplomacy Exposes Regime’s Anti-Serbian Nature
Post-Coup Ukraine's ‘Schizophrenic’ Kosovo Diplomacy Exposes Regime’s Anti-Serbian Nature
Sputnik International
Despite assurances that it will not rethink its long-held stance against recognizing the breakaway Serbian region of Kosovo’s ‘independence’, the Zelensky regime has done everything in its power over the past year-and-a-half to bestow Pristina with the attributes of statehood.
2024-08-19T17:08+0000
2024-08-19T17:08+0000
world
srdja trifkovic
volodymyr zelensky
kosovo
ukraine
crimea
un general assembly
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107337/28/1073372895_0:60:1024:636_1920x0_80_0_0_792800635bfa92f86adc15a7771e9af4.jpg
Examples abound:“On the one hand, Ukraine declared years ago that it would not recognize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence, because it tried to create some equivalence between the position of Crimea and Kosovo in the sense that, if they accept the legitimacy of Kosovo’s secession from Serbia on the grounds that the local majority – in Kosovo’s case the Albanians, in the Crimean case the Russians – have the right of succession, then of course mutatis mutandis applies to Kosovo, and applies for Ukraine. If Kosovo is legitimately independent, then Crimea can no longer be claimed,” Dr. Trifkovic explained.Since 2014, Ukraine’s rulers have worked to bring Kiev’s foreign policy into line with that of its NATO sponsors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220324/we-should-go-in-on-the-ground-watch-biden-complain-nato-bombing-of-yugoslavia-not-ruthless-enough-1094148230.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221122/kosovo-serbias-open-wound-1104552715.html
kosovo
ukraine
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107337/28/1073372895_50:0:975:694_1920x0_80_0_0_1b24a8407ff7ad14174e5b453a3cc567.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
does ukraine recognize kosovo, is ukraine moving to recognize kosovo, will ukraine recognize kosovo, are kosovo and crimea comparable
does ukraine recognize kosovo, is ukraine moving to recognize kosovo, will ukraine recognize kosovo, are kosovo and crimea comparable

Post-Coup Ukraine's ‘Schizophrenic’ Kosovo Diplomacy Exposes Regime’s Anti-Serbian Nature

17:08 GMT 19.08.2024
CC BY 2.0 / Andre Engels / Holy Trinity Church in Petrić, Kosovo July 1999, leveled to the ground in August 1999Holy Trinity Church in Petric, Kosovo in July 1999, heavily damaged after the arrival of Italian troops part of a NATO 'peacekeeping' contingent. Leveled completely by Kosovar Albanian militants in August 1999.
Holy Trinity Church in Petric, Kosovo in July 1999, heavily damaged after the arrival of Italian troops part of a NATO 'peacekeeping' contingent. Leveled completely by Kosovar Albanian militants in August 1999. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2024
CC BY 2.0 / Andre Engels / Holy Trinity Church in Petrić, Kosovo July 1999, leveled to the ground in August 1999
Subscribe
Despite assurances that it will not rethink its long-held stance against recognizing the breakaway Serbian region of Kosovo’s ‘independence’, the Zelensky regime has done everything in its power over the past year-and-a-half to bestow Pristina with the attributes of statehood.
Examples abound:
In February 2023, Ukrainian lawmaker and former deputy internal affairs minister Anton Gerashchenko vowed to do “everything in [his] power” to ensure Kosovo’s recognition.
In January of this year, instructors from the notorious Kosovo Security Force militia began training Ukrainian troops under the auspices of the UK’s Operation Interflex and US European Command.
In February, Volodymyr Zelensky met with self-proclaimed Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani to discuss Kiev’s possible recognition of Kosovo’s ‘independence.’
In April, Kiev backed a Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe resolution to invite Kosovo to the body. The same month, Kiev received a batch of ‘humanitarian aid’ from the breakaway.
In May, the Kiev regime backed a provocative Western-backed resolution on Srebrenica at the UN General Assembly, which Belgrade blasted as an attempt to attribute collective blame on Serbs.
“The position of the government of Ukraine in relation to the Kosovo problem is completely schizophrenic,” respected Serbian-American historian Srdja Trifkovic told Sputnik, noting that post-2014 coup Kiev’s foreign policy has been driven entirely “by the contingencies of the moment.”
“On the one hand, Ukraine declared years ago that it would not recognize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence, because it tried to create some equivalence between the position of Crimea and Kosovo in the sense that, if they accept the legitimacy of Kosovo’s secession from Serbia on the grounds that the local majority – in Kosovo’s case the Albanians, in the Crimean case the Russians – have the right of succession, then of course mutatis mutandis applies to Kosovo, and applies for Ukraine. If Kosovo is legitimately independent, then Crimea can no longer be claimed,” Dr. Trifkovic explained.
Screengrab of 2002 Joe Biden address to an Albanian American civic group. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2022
‘We Should Go in on the Ground’: Watch Biden Complain NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia Not Ruthless Enough
24 March 2022, 11:07 GMT
Since 2014, Ukraine’s rulers have worked to bring Kiev’s foreign policy into line with that of its NATO sponsors.
“And they, of course, regard Kosovo’s ‘independence’ from Serbia as the inviolable pillar of their policy in the Balkans, even though in both moral and legal terms, it is an absurdity,” Trifkovic summed up.
Serbian military and armored vehicles near the road between the village of Raska and the Jarinje checkpoint on the administrative line between central Serbia and northern Kosovo and Metohija. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2022
Kosovo: Serbia's Open Wound
22 November 2022, 14:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала