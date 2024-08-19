Post-Coup Ukraine's ‘Schizophrenic’ Kosovo Diplomacy Exposes Regime’s Anti-Serbian Nature
CC BY 2.0 / Andre Engels / Holy Trinity Church in Petrić, Kosovo July 1999, leveled to the ground in August 1999Holy Trinity Church in Petric, Kosovo in July 1999, heavily damaged after the arrival of Italian troops part of a NATO 'peacekeeping' contingent. Leveled completely by Kosovar Albanian militants in August 1999.
Subscribe
Despite assurances that it will not rethink its long-held stance against recognizing the breakaway Serbian region of Kosovo’s ‘independence’, the Zelensky regime has done everything in its power over the past year-and-a-half to bestow Pristina with the attributes of statehood.
Examples abound:
In February 2023, Ukrainian lawmaker and former deputy internal affairs minister Anton Gerashchenko vowed to do “everything in [his] power” to ensure Kosovo’s recognition.
In January of this year, instructors from the notorious Kosovo Security Force militia began training Ukrainian troops under the auspices of the UK’s Operation Interflex and US European Command.
In February, Volodymyr Zelensky met with self-proclaimed Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani to discuss Kiev’s possible recognition of Kosovo’s ‘independence.’
In April, Kiev backed a Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe resolution to invite Kosovo to the body. The same month, Kiev received a batch of ‘humanitarian aid’ from the breakaway.
In May, the Kiev regime backed a provocative Western-backed resolution on Srebrenica at the UN General Assembly, which Belgrade blasted as an attempt to attribute collective blame on Serbs.
“The position of the government of Ukraine in relation to the Kosovo problem is completely schizophrenic,” respected Serbian-American historian Srdja Trifkovic told Sputnik, noting that post-2014 coup Kiev’s foreign policy has been driven entirely “by the contingencies of the moment.”
“On the one hand, Ukraine declared years ago that it would not recognize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence, because it tried to create some equivalence between the position of Crimea and Kosovo in the sense that, if they accept the legitimacy of Kosovo’s secession from Serbia on the grounds that the local majority – in Kosovo’s case the Albanians, in the Crimean case the Russians – have the right of succession, then of course mutatis mutandis applies to Kosovo, and applies for Ukraine. If Kosovo is legitimately independent, then Crimea can no longer be claimed,” Dr. Trifkovic explained.
Since 2014, Ukraine’s rulers have worked to bring Kiev’s foreign policy into line with that of its NATO sponsors.
“And they, of course, regard Kosovo’s ‘independence’ from Serbia as the inviolable pillar of their policy in the Balkans, even though in both moral and legal terms, it is an absurdity,” Trifkovic summed up.
22 November 2022, 14:00 GMT