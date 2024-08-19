https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/post-coup-ukraines-schizophrenic-kosovo-diplomacy-exposes-regimes-anti-serbian-nature-1119830027.html

Post-Coup Ukraine's ‘Schizophrenic’ Kosovo Diplomacy Exposes Regime’s Anti-Serbian Nature

Despite assurances that it will not rethink its long-held stance against recognizing the breakaway Serbian region of Kosovo’s ‘independence’, the Zelensky regime has done everything in its power over the past year-and-a-half to bestow Pristina with the attributes of statehood.

Examples abound:“On the one hand, Ukraine declared years ago that it would not recognize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence, because it tried to create some equivalence between the position of Crimea and Kosovo in the sense that, if they accept the legitimacy of Kosovo’s secession from Serbia on the grounds that the local majority – in Kosovo’s case the Albanians, in the Crimean case the Russians – have the right of succession, then of course mutatis mutandis applies to Kosovo, and applies for Ukraine. If Kosovo is legitimately independent, then Crimea can no longer be claimed,” Dr. Trifkovic explained.Since 2014, Ukraine’s rulers have worked to bring Kiev’s foreign policy into line with that of its NATO sponsors.

