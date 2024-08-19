International
Putin and Aliyev Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
Putin and Aliyev Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
Sputnik International
Sputnik comes to you live as the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan hold a press conference with reporters following the conclusion of bilateral talks earlier today.
vladimir putin
ilham aliyev
Sputnik comes to you live as the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan hold a press conference with reporters following the conclusion of bilateral talks earlier today.The sides were expected to discuss further development of bilateral relations, strategic partnership and some other regional and international issues. Putin and Aliyev are expected to sign a number of agreements after the meeting.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
News
Putin and Aliyev Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
Putin and Aliyev Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
russia and azerbaijan, putin and aliyev, press conference
russia and azerbaijan, putin and aliyev, press conference

Putin and Aliyev Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks

12:01 GMT 19.08.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
Subscribe
On August 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku for a two-day state visit.
Sputnik comes to you live as the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan hold a press conference with reporters following the conclusion of bilateral talks earlier today.
The sides were expected to discuss further development of bilateral relations, strategic partnership and some other regional and international issues. Putin and Aliyev are expected to sign a number of agreements after the meeting.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
