https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/putin-and-aliyev-hold-joint-press-conference-after-talks-1119822495.html
Putin and Aliyev Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
Putin and Aliyev Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
Sputnik International
Sputnik comes to you live as the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan hold a press conference with reporters following the conclusion of bilateral talks earlier today.
2024-08-19T12:01+0000
2024-08-19T12:01+0000
2024-08-19T12:01+0000
world
vladimir putin
ilham aliyev
baku
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119813686_0:0:2021:1137_1920x0_80_0_0_96851bf5a1021308889f3b85e5b62b69.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan hold a press conference with reporters following the conclusion of bilateral talks earlier today.The sides were expected to discuss further development of bilateral relations, strategic partnership and some other regional and international issues. Putin and Aliyev are expected to sign a number of agreements after the meeting.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
baku
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119813686_195:0:1827:1224_1920x0_80_0_0_666d8954fc2c1a1609adb0cd3af99e33.jpg
Putin and Aliyev Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
Sputnik International
Putin and Aliyev Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
2024-08-19T12:01+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia and azerbaijan, putin and aliyev, press conference
russia and azerbaijan, putin and aliyev, press conference
Putin and Aliyev Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
On August 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku for a two-day state visit.
Sputnik comes to you live as the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan hold a press conference with reporters following the conclusion of bilateral talks earlier today.
The sides were expected to discuss further development of bilateral relations, strategic partnership and some other regional and international issues. Putin and Aliyev are expected to sign a number of agreements after the meeting.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!