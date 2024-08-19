https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/putin-pays-state-visit-to-azerbaijan-1119821989.html
Putin Pays State Visit to Azerbaijan
Putin Pays State Visit to Azerbaijan
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, for talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
2024-08-19T08:34+0000
2024-08-19T08:34+0000
2024-08-19T08:34+0000
world
vladimir putin
ilham aliyev
azerbaijan
baku
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119821829_0:174:2974:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_bf55ca59704377d5f023ff346c8f067f.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, for talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.During the talks, the Russian and Azerbaijani sides plan to discuss further development of bilateral relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as current international and regional problems.It is expected that following the visit, Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will adopt a joint statement, with intergovernmental and other documents to be signed.Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying a state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
azerbaijan
baku
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119821829_140:0:2833:2020_1920x0_80_0_0_03f2d3f84898c121e15472966bfe7dc8.jpg
Putin Pays State Visit to Azerbaijan
Sputnik International
Putin Pays State Visit to Azerbaijan
2024-08-19T08:34+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, azerbaijani president ilham aliyev, azerbaijan's capital, baku
russian president vladimir putin, azerbaijani president ilham aliyev, azerbaijan's capital, baku
Putin Pays State Visit to Azerbaijan
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on a two-day state visit on Sunday.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, for talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
During the talks, the Russian and Azerbaijani sides plan to discuss further development of bilateral relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as current international and regional problems.
It is expected that following the visit, Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will adopt a joint statement, with intergovernmental and other documents to be signed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying a state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!