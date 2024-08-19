International
Putin Pays State Visit to Azerbaijan
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/putin-pays-state-visit-to-azerbaijan-1119821989.html
Putin Pays State Visit to Azerbaijan
Putin Pays State Visit to Azerbaijan
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, for talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
2024-08-19T08:34+0000
2024-08-19T08:34+0000
world
vladimir putin
ilham aliyev
azerbaijan
baku
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119821829_0:174:2974:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_bf55ca59704377d5f023ff346c8f067f.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, for talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.During the talks, the Russian and Azerbaijani sides plan to discuss further development of bilateral relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as current international and regional problems.It is expected that following the visit, Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will adopt a joint statement, with intergovernmental and other documents to be signed.Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying a state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
azerbaijan
baku
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin Pays State Visit to Azerbaijan
Sputnik International
Putin Pays State Visit to Azerbaijan
2024-08-19T08:34+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119821829_140:0:2833:2020_1920x0_80_0_0_03f2d3f84898c121e15472966bfe7dc8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, azerbaijani president ilham aliyev, azerbaijan's capital, baku
russian president vladimir putin, azerbaijani president ilham aliyev, azerbaijan's capital, baku

Putin Pays State Visit to Azerbaijan

08:34 GMT 19.08.2024
© POOL / Go to the mediabankState visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan
State visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2024
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on a two-day state visit on Sunday.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, for talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
During the talks, the Russian and Azerbaijani sides plan to discuss further development of bilateral relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as current international and regional problems.
It is expected that following the visit, Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will adopt a joint statement, with intergovernmental and other documents to be signed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying a state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала