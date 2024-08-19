https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/putin-pays-state-visit-to-azerbaijan-1119821989.html

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, for talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, for talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.During the talks, the Russian and Azerbaijani sides plan to discuss further development of bilateral relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as current international and regional problems.It is expected that following the visit, Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will adopt a joint statement, with intergovernmental and other documents to be signed.Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying a state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!

