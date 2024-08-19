Thousands of Pro-Palestine Supporters March Near Democratic National Convention

International
Thousands of pro-Palestine supporters are gathering in Chicago and marching towards the Democratic National Convention to show their support for Palestine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
The protestors gathered in Union Park near the United Center, where the convention is being held. While they are marching around the vicinity of the forum, they are prohibited from gathering directly in front of it. The protesters are chanting different slogans and holding signs demanding an end to support for Israel. Many protesters expressed dissatisfaction with both Trump and Harris, stating they would prefer not to vote in the upcoming presidential election. According to news media, about 150 organizations are participating in this protest and it is expected that even more protestors will attend. Local police officers and a helicopter are present to maintain peace and ensure everything runs smoothly.
21:50 GMT 19.08.2024
Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters descend on streets of Chicago, Illinois, toward the United Center, where the Democratic National Convention is being held.
CHICAGO (Sputnik) - Thousands of pro-Palestine supporters are gathering in Chicago and marching towards the Democratic National Convention to show their support for Palestine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
The protestors gathered in Union Park near the United Center, where the convention is being held. While they are marching around the vicinity of the forum, they are prohibited from gathering directly in front of it.
The protesters are chanting different slogans and holding signs demanding an end to support for Israel.
Many protesters expressed dissatisfaction with both Trump and Harris, stating they would prefer not to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
"… somebody like Kamala Harris or Joe Biden, you know, I don't ever expect Trump to make any sort of change, but these people who claim to be representatives of democracy, they could end this with a phone call," Ryan Hamann, one of the participants, told Sputnik.
According to news media, about 150 organizations are participating in this protest and it is expected that even more protestors will attend.
Local police officers and a helicopter are present to maintain peace and ensure everything runs smoothly.
