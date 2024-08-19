https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/war-with-iran-would-bring-global-economic-collapse-isolate-the-united-states-1119833971.html

War With Iran Would Bring Global Economic Collapse, Isolate The United States

War With Iran Would Bring Global Economic Collapse, Isolate The United States

Sputnik International

A war between the United States and Iran would wreak havoc on the global economy and isolate the United States, Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran told Sputnik's Fault Lines.

2024-08-19T22:41+0000

2024-08-19T22:41+0000

2024-08-19T22:41+0000

analysis

mohammad marandi

ismail haniyeh

iran

israel

tehran

hezbollah

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108370426_0:296:2590:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_6b261c12599a3352600b8699f80c21ca.jpg

Nearly three weeks after the assassination of Shukur and Haniyeh, the world is still waiting for Iran’s retaliation against Israel for the attacks. It inevitably will, but the more pertinent question is what comes next.Marandi explained that a war between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other would expand regionally and include the US-allied dictators who would be seen as complicit with the United States.Iran has no choice but to respond more forcefully than it did after an Israeli airstrike struck the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria. That attack, in which Iran utilized hundreds of drones to overwhelm Israeli air defenses and then hit military targets with missiles, was described as restrained outside of Western and Israeli media. Still, less than four months later, Israel struck Iran again.“By definition, [that] means it was inadequate for a permanent solution. So, the Iranians are going to have to hit harder,” explained Marandi.Despite a letter signed by the US and a few European countries telling Iran to stand down, most of the world understands that Iran has been restrained and reasonable compared to their Israeli counterparts. That will further isolate the United States if it joins Israel in a war with Iran, which will exacerbate its economic issues if there is a global collapse.“The point is that they are dragging the world towards a catastrophe. This genocide will have consequences. And an expanded war will have enormous consequences,” he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/iran-says-retaliation-on-israel-will-guarantee-regional-stability-as-media-talks-potential-targets-1119754989.html

iran

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

iran-us war, iran-israel war, iran's response to israel, mohammad marandi interview