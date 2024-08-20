https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/democrats-hoping-their-base-gullible-enough-to-fall-for-ceasefire-theater-1119849347.html

Democrats Hoping Their Base ‘Gullible’ Enough To Fall For Ceasefire Theater

As the Democratic National Convention is beset by protesters demanding an arms embargo on Israel, Democrats are hoping they will be gullible enough to fall for claims that US President Joe Biden is fighting for a ceasefire.

The Democratic Party of the United States is hoping that its base is gullible enough to fall for their claims that Biden and Harris are, as Biden claimed during his speech on Monday, “working around the clock” to “finally deliver a ceasefire and end this war,” human rights lawyer and peace advocate Dan Kovalik told Sputnik’s The Final Countdown on Tuesday.Hamas rejected the latest proposal, noting that it does not include a ceasefire or a complete troop withdrawal from Gaza and would give Israel control of the Netzarim Corridor, which splits Gaza’s north and south, the Rafah border with Egypt and the Philadelphi Corridor which also borders Egypt.“So there’s all these poison pills apparently that have been inserted by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to make sure that Hamas could not accept the deal. And I think that’s probably what happened.”Hamas said it wants to return to the May 31 proposal that Biden described as an “Israeli proposal” but which Israel never agreed to. Hamas has accused the United States of “merely buying time for Israel to continue its genocide.”Ahead of the convention, the Democratic Party released its official platform. Obviously edited from a document originally written while Biden was still presumed to be the nominee because references to his second term were not entirely edited out, it laid out Harris’ position on Palestine as perfectly in line with Biden’s. Consequently, it includes a condemnation of sexual violence allegedly perpetrated by Hamas but does not condemn Israel, even as the Israeli Knesset openly debates if anal rape is an acceptable weapon of war against Palestinian prisoners after guards were caught on video allegedly gang-raping a prisoner.There has yet to be a confirmed case of rape carried out by Hamas on October 7.Kovalik, who is currently in Chicago and attending the protests, said he hopes they push the Democrats to work harder for a peace deal, but he is not optimistic. “I fear that largely all [the protests do] is change the rhetoric. I mean to be perfectly honest, are they going to keep standing with Israel? I mean, it’s hard to think they won’t,” Kovalik explained. However, he believes it is still important to keep pressuring the Democrats as long as the genocide continues.“If you oppose this genocide, and I think people with a heart should do that, you’ve got to at least try. And I think putting pressure on the [Democrats] – this is a Democratic war, first of all. We have to be honest about that, and therefore this is probably the best moment we have to try to change their policies. So that’s all we can do, is try," explained Walz, though he said he is most likely to vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein and he thinks a lot of the protesters in Chicago will as well, or else stay home in November.It was an opinion reflected by protesters in Chicago. "If we continue to tell ourselves that we're stuck between the healthier of Pepsi and Coke, we will only have the healthier between Pepsi and Coke. But if we don't threaten to [not] vote, if we don't say 'no embargo, no vote, no sanctions, no vote,' right, we will never be able to leverage any real political accountability," Sana Wazwaz told the Due Dissidence podcast on Monday. "When we tell ourselves that is our standard, we will only be stuck in this bind between two options, and in years and years to come our children and grandchildren will be told they have to vote Democrat, they will have to vote for unconditional Zionism just because it's 'Not as Zionist as the other guy,' slaughter, but better slaughter."

