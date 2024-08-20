https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/dnc-convention-opens-to-protests-poland-hushes-nord-stream-investigation-ukraines-nuclear-gamble-1119834657.html

DNC Convention Opens to Protests; Poland Hushes Nord Stream Investigation; Ukraine’s Nuclear Gamble

DNC Convention Opens to Protests; Poland Hushes Nord Stream Investigation; Ukraine’s Nuclear Gamble

Sputnik International

The leader of Poland says that Nord Stream attackers should apologize and stay quiet as inquiries into the economic and military attack on Germany are pointing to US involvement.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City joins us to discuss the DNC convention and the Kamala Harris economic plan.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst joins us to discuss the situation in Kursk and President Putin’s trip to Azerbaijan.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author joins us to discuss the continuing saga of the US attack on Germany’s Nord Stream pipeline.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss the US installed Haitian leadership team and its moves to consolidate power by the US appointed prime minister.Garland Nixon and Dr Wilmer Leon, hosts of the Critical Hour, continue the show discussing US militarization of the Pacific.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece joins us to discuss the world wide war to end Western hegemony, online censorship, and AIPAC’s moves to evade FARA laws in the US.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst joins us to discuss the Ukraine/NATO attack on the Kursk region of Russia and the potential for a dirty bomb attack by the Kiev regime.Dr Jim Kavanagh, Journalist, activist and writer at Jim Kavanagh substack, joins us to discuss the latest on a ceasefire proposal in Gaza and the potential for a broader conflict in the Middle East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

