DNC Kicks Off, Blinken Returns to Israel, Kiev’s Kursk Strategy
A British diplomat resigns over war crimes in Gaza, and New York Mayor Eric Adams can’t keep South Asian countries straight.
DNC Kicks Off, Blinken Returns to Israel, Kiev’s Kursk Strategy
A British diplomat resigns over war crimes in Gaza, and New York Mayor Eric Adams can’t keep South Asian countries straight.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s stated goals for his country’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, what goals might remain unstated, what’s on the agenda as Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Azerbaijan, whether Europe will be able to find a way to continue to buy Russian gas when a key agreement between Russia and Ukraine ends later this year, the terms of the Gaza ceasefire proposal announced on Friday, why the US secretary of state is choosing to press Israel and Hamas to accept this particular deal, and whether the US has any “or else” planned.Co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon discusses the situation on the ground in Chicago as the Democratic National Convention commences and with it a variety of protests. He discusses what issues are driving people to Chicago’s streets, what the police presence looks like, whether he anticipates violence either from protesters or police, and the results of Democrats’ efforts to keep third parties off ballots.Economist, radio show host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses how Democrats have been attempting to coast with “vibes” instead of policy this election, the legal teams both parties are amassing to challenge or defend election results, the Georgia state election board’s takeover by 2020 election-deniers, efforts to dump voters from state rolls in Arizona, the latest economic proposals from both mainstream parties, the culmination of House Republican efforts to impeach President Joe Biden, and how former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s revenge tour fared.Organizer for Artists Against Apartheid and guitarist of Eve6 Jon Siebels discusses the cultural war waged by Democrats and Republicans to bring musicians and cultural icons to their side in the election, the pressure to abandon demands regarding Gaza and succumb to the Harris “vibes” campaign, the ties that the entertainment and cultural industries have to US militarism, and how alternatives to major label representation are allowing artists more political freedom.The Misfits also discuss massive flooding in Connecticut, Donald Trump courting danger by sharing a fake AI image of Taylor Swift endorsing him, and jokes from Scotland.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s stated goals for his country’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, what goals might remain unstated, what’s on the agenda as Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Azerbaijan, whether Europe will be able to find a way to continue to buy Russian gas when a key agreement between Russia and Ukraine ends later this year, the terms of the Gaza ceasefire proposal announced on Friday, why the US secretary of state is choosing to press Israel and Hamas to accept this particular deal, and whether the US has any “or else” planned.
Co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon discusses the situation on the ground in Chicago as the Democratic National Convention commences and with it a variety of protests. He discusses what issues are driving people to Chicago’s streets, what the police presence looks like, whether he anticipates violence either from protesters or police, and the results of Democrats’ efforts to keep third parties off ballots.
Economist, radio show host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses how Democrats have been attempting to coast with “vibes” instead of policy this election, the legal teams both parties are amassing to challenge or defend election results, the Georgia state election board’s takeover by 2020 election-deniers, efforts to dump voters from state rolls in Arizona, the latest economic proposals from both mainstream parties, the culmination of House Republican efforts to impeach President Joe Biden, and how former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s revenge tour fared.
Organizer for Artists Against Apartheid and guitarist of Eve6 Jon Siebels discusses the cultural war waged by Democrats and Republicans to bring musicians and cultural icons to their side in the election, the pressure to abandon demands regarding Gaza and succumb to the Harris “vibes” campaign, the ties that the entertainment and cultural industries have to US militarism, and how alternatives to major label representation are allowing artists more political freedom.
The Misfits also discuss massive flooding in Connecticut, Donald Trump courting danger by sharing a fake AI image of Taylor Swift endorsing him, and jokes from Scotland.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM